Photos: Go Inside MELISSA ETHRIDGE: MY WINDOW Opening Night on Broadway

Melissa Etheridge: My Window is running at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
POPULAR
Melissa Etheridge: My Window just celebrated its opening night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!
Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has lit up airwaves and arenas across the world for more than two decades with instant classics like “I'm the Only One,” “Come to My Window,” “I Want to Come Over,” and more. Melissa Etheridge: My Window is an intimate experience like never before, inviting theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music. From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights – with all of life’s hits and deep cuts between – Etheridge opens her heart and soul on stage to fearlessly dazzle audiences of all generations.
In October 2022, Etheridge celebrated the world premiere of Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window – A Journey Through Life. The three-week, sold-out engagement was performed at New World Stages in New York City. The New York Times calls the show "honest and searing. The smoky-voiced, out-and-proud trailblazer finds her own way in ‘My Window’…. pairing completely charming tales with staggeringly beautiful renditions of her songs.” Theatermania says My Window is “A GREAT Party. Etheridge delights us with a dry sense of humor and a whole lot of tremendous music as she recounts her life. She’s an amazing performer - had me in the palm of her hand!” Queerty declares, “Etheridge’s star power is undeniable, she delivers the emotional ferocity that is the very definition of rock ‘n roll. And her stories have the well-crafted arc and casualness of sitting at your favorite bar with a bestie.”
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Kate Owens and Melissa Etheridge
Kate Owens
Kate Owens
Linda Wallem-Etheridge and Melissa Etheridge
Linda Wallem-Etheridge and Melissa Etheridge
Anna Symonds and Melissa Etheridge
Linda Wallen-Etheridge, Melissa Etheridge and Director Amy Tinkham
Rennae Stubbs
Rennae Stubbs
Tamron Hall and Steven Greener
Michael Cohl, Shelley Cohl, Glenn Orsher and Steven Greener
Sophia Bush and Rennae Stubbs
Florence Libin, Paul Libin and Family
Ariana DeBose and J. Harrison Ghee
Ariana DeBose and Adrienne Warren
Ariana DeBose and Adrienne Warren
Peter Schrager
Melissa Etheridge and Dan Bucatinsk
Melissa Etheridge and Gina Gershon
Melissa Etheridge andSusan Goulet
Paul Libin and Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge and Cheryl Dennis
Jennifer Weber, Eva Price and Melissa Etheridge
Kate Owens and Melissa Etheridge
Ariana DeBose and Melissa Etheridge
Ariana DeBose, Linda Wallen-Etheridge and Melissa Etheridge
Ariana DeBose, Melissa Etheridge and Adrienne Warren
Ariana DeBose, Melissa Etheridge and Adrienne Warren
Melissa Etheridge, Paul Libin and Florence Libin
Melissa Etheridge, Cheryl Dennis and Susan Frankel
Melissa Etheridge and Steven Greener
The Creative Team for "Melissa Etheridge: My Window"
Olivia Sebesky, Andrea Lauer, Linda Wallem-Etheridge, Melissa Etheridge, Kate Owens, Amy Tinkham, Neil Scibelli, Abigail Rosen Holmes and Bruce Rodger
Signage at The Circle in The Square
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You