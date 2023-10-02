Video: Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway

Melissa Etheridge: My Window is running on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

"I've done a lot of things in my life and this is up there at the very, very top, because this is amazing. [Being on Broadway] is absolutely a dream come true." 

Dreams are becoming reality for Melissa Etheridge, who just celebrated opening night of her new Broadway show, My Window. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on hand at the Circle in the Square Theatre to catch up with Melissa before the big night!

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has lit up airwaves and arenas across the world for more than two decades with instant classics like “I'm the Only One,” “Come to My Window,” “I Want to Come Over,” and more. Melissa Etheridge: My Window is an intimate experience like never before, inviting theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music. From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights – with all of life’s hits and deep cuts between – Etheridge opens her heart and soul on stage to fearlessly dazzle audiences of all generations.  






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Go Inside MELISSA ETHRIDGE: MY WINDOW Opening Night on Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside MELISSA ETHRIDGE: MY WINDOW Opening Night on Broadway

Melissa Etheridge: My Window just celebrated its opening night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

2
Review Roundup: MELISSA ETHERIDGE- MY WINDOW Opens On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: MELISSA ETHERIDGE- MY WINDOW Opens On Broadway!

Rock icon Melissa Ethridge celebrates opening night of her new one-woman show Melissa Ethridge: My Window tonight! Read the reviews!

3
Join Melissa Etheridge for DINNER WITH ME Event Photo
Join Melissa Etheridge for DINNER WITH ME Event

Join rockstar Melissa Etheridge for 'DINNER WITH ME' on Broadway, a one-night-only event in support of the Etheridge Foundation. Don't miss this night of creativity, community, and music.

4
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW Launches Rush Ticket Policies Photo
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW Launches Rush Ticket Policies

Melissa Etheridge: My Window will launch rush ticket policies for Etheridge’s ten-week Broadway residency at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on BroadwayVideo: Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
Video: Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!Video: Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Video: See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone TheatreVideo: See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video!Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video!

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
CHICAGO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
SIX

Recommended For You