Video: Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway

"I've done a lot of things in my life and this is up there at the very, very top, because this is amazing. [Being on Broadway] is absolutely a dream come true."

Dreams are becoming reality for Melissa Etheridge, who just celebrated opening night of her new Broadway show, My Window. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on hand at the Circle in the Square Theatre to catch up with Melissa before the big night!

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has lit up airwaves and arenas across the world for more than two decades with instant classics like “I'm the Only One,” “Come to My Window,” “I Want to Come Over,” and more. Melissa Etheridge: My Window is an intimate experience like never before, inviting theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music. From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights – with all of life’s hits and deep cuts between – Etheridge opens her heart and soul on stage to fearlessly dazzle audiences of all generations.