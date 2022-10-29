Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
& Juliet
Photos: Go Inside & JULIET's First Preview on Broadway

& Juliet is currently in previews at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Oct. 29, 2022  

Last night, the highly anticipated new musical & Juliet began previews on Broadway (ahead of its November 17, 2022 opening), playing to a sold-out audience at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). Featuring songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, the first preview of & Juliet marked the Broadway debuts of fifteen cast members. Max Martin made a surprise curtain call appearance to celebrate the occasion.

Check out photos from the first preview below!

The full company of & Juliet includes Brandon Antonio (Broadway Debut), Michael Iván Carrier (Broadway Debut), Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane (Broadway Debut), Alaina Vi Maderal (Broadway Debut), Daniel J. Maldonado (Broadway Debut), Joe Moeller (Broadway Debut), Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael (Broadway Debut), Matt Raffy (Broadway Debut), Tiernan Tunnicliffe (Broadway Debut) and Rachel Webb (Broadway Debut). They join the previously announced cast members Lorna Courtney, making her Broadway principal debut as 'Juliet,' Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway,' Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' (Broadway Debut), Melanie La Barrie as 'Angelique' (who makes her Broadway debut reprising the role she originated in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo (Broadway Debut), and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois' (Broadway Debut).

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price. The show also marks Broadway debuts for Max Martin, Luke Sheppard (as director), Jennifer Weber and Howard Hudson.

Tickets for & Juliet (starting at $79.00) are available through andjulietbroadway.com. The schedule for preview performances (October 28 - November 16, 2022) is as follows: Monday - Saturday at 8:00 pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm. Beginning November 18, 2022, the show will play Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Wednesdays at 2 pm & 8 pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

For day-of rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Rush tickets will be available each performance day (minus select holiday dates) at 9am, on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix for $39 per ticket. Standing room tickets will be $45 per seat, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability.

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End, where it began performances in November 2019 at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London and went on to win three Olivier Awards. The Broadway-bound production of & Juliet debuted last summer at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences. An Australian production of & Juliet will premiere in February 2023 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

The Cast of & Juliet

The Cast of & Juliet

The Cast of & Juliet

Lorna Courtney, Stark Sands, and Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet First Preview Stage Door

Ben Jackson Walker

Lorna Courtney

Max Martin

Paulo Szot

Paulo Szot and Melanie La Barrie

Philippe Arroyo and Justin David Sullivan

Philippe Arroyo, Bobby Pocket Horner, Brandon Antonio, and Tiernan Tunnicliffe

Stark Sands and Betsy Wolfe

15 Broadway Debuts of & Juliet

The Cast of & Juliet

The Cast of & Juliet




