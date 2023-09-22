Photos: Get a First Look at Vina Morales in HERE LIES LOVE

Popular Filipino actress Vina Morales makes her Broadway debut tonight, September 22 in Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim. Morales joins the show performing as “Aurora Aquino” for a limited guest engagement through Sunday, October 22 at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).
 
Get a first look at Morales in Here Lies Love below!
 
As previously announced, Here Lies Love is committed to featuring various guest stars from the Philippines in the role of “Aurora Aquino,” which was originated by co-producer Lea Salonga, to showcase the country’s abundance of talent. This production marked the first time Salonga played a Filipino role on the Broadway stage.
 
Here Lies Love began previews Saturday, June 17 and opened to rave reviews on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
 
From David Byrne Academy Award®, Grammy® Award, and Tony Award® winner) and Fatboy Slim (Grammy Award winner), Here Lies Love is “a truly fabulous piece of visual theater with a soundscape more beautiful, more exciting and more surprising than any score on Broadway” (Chicago Tribune). This revolutionary new musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’ astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution, has been hailed as “a political chiller that’s also a red-hot adrenaline rush” (Ben Brantley) “that makes you believe you could dance all night” (The Washington Post).
 
Developed and directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award winner) and choreographed by Annie-B Parson (Olivier Award nominee), Here Lies Love is a “roof-raising, disco-infused extravaganza that turns the theatre into a dance floor with thrilling results” (The Guardian). Following sold-out, critically acclaimed runs at The Public Theater, London’s National Theatre, and Seattle Rep, “Here Lies love is the most entertaining new show on Broadway right now” (ABC7). Ticket buyers can experience this “undeniably enjoyable show” (New York Post) in two ways: seated or standing immersed within the action.
 
The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, and Danielle Troiano.
 
The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.

Photo credit: Shira Friedman

