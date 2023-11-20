Photos: Get a First Look at Jordan Fisher as 'Orpheus' in HADESTOWN

Jordan Fisher is set to take over the role of Orpheus in Hadestown beginning today, Monday, November 20, 2023. 

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 2 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 3 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 4 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer

Hadestown Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch

Jordan Fisher is set to take over the role of Orpheus in Hadestown beginning today, Monday, November 20, 2023. 

Get a first look at photos below!

Hadestown currently stars Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice, Betty Who as Persephone, and Phillip Boykin as Hades. They are joined by Amelia CormackLindsey Hailes, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily AftonMalcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner BrownBrandon CameronTara JacksonMax KumangaiAlex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show’s female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work. Earlier this year, the landmark musical became the longest running show in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and holds the record for highest grossing musical in that venerated stage’s 100-year history.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music supervision, direction, and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Whitley Theatrical (casting).

The North American tour is currently playing at the Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, CA through Sunday, October 1st before returning to the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, CA for two weeks starting Tuesday, October 3. More stops include Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary. For the latest tour route and other information, please visit: www.hadestown.com/tour.




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos/Video: Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Photo
Photos/Video: Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN

Grammy Award winner and original cast member Reeve Carney took his final bow in Hadestown last night. He completes his run after six years and over 1200 performances with the production. 

2
Video: Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN

Hadestown welcomed new stars! Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer joined the cast as Persephone, Hades and Eurydice respectively. Check out a first look at the trio in action in this video!

3
Photos & Video: HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Photo
Photos & Video: HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the cast of HADESTOWN in Washington DC. Explore photos and video footage of the acclaimed Broadway musical, as it is formally added to the Library of Congress Collection.

4
HADESTOWN Broadway Cast to Perform at Library of Congress Photo
HADESTOWN Broadway Cast to Perform at Library of Congress

Hadestown will be formally added into the Library of Congress collections in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, October 17.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Hadestown Decal Sticker GWP Hadestown Decal Sticker GWP
Hadestown Wait for Me Liner Hoodie Hadestown Wait for Me Liner Hoodie
Hadestown Long Sleeve Tour Tee Hadestown Long Sleeve Tour Tee
Hadestown Show the World Mask Hadestown Show the World Mask

More Hot Stories For You

Video: The Cast of SHUCKED Performs as Part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert SeriesVideo: The Cast of SHUCKED Performs as Part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater AlbumListen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Cynthia Nixon Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN Ahead of Closing WeekendCynthia Nixon Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN Ahead of Closing Weekend

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You