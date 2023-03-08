Photos: Get a First Look at ArinzÃ© Kene's MISTY at The Shed

The Shed is presenting the US premiere of Misty, a genre-defying play written by and starring Olivier Award-nominee ArinzÃ© Kene (West End productions of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Death of a Salesman, Girl from the North Country, The Lion King, One Night in Miami) in his US stage debut and directed by Omar Elerian (NASSIM, Two Palestinians Go Dogging, The Chairs). The production opens on March 9 with performances through April 2 in The Shed's intimate Griffin Theater.

Fusing live music, spoken word, and absurdist comedy, Misty is an exhilarating journey through a city in flux, transporting audiences to the streets of gentrifying London in an exploration of the pressures and expectations that come with being an artist in our time. In a performance that is part poem, part concert, part confession, Kene self-consciously wrestles with cultural representation and identity politics as they pertain to a new play he has been commissioned to write. This riveting production is accompanied by a pulsating original score performed by a live band and composed by ArinzÃ© Kene, Shiloh Coke and Adrian McLeod.

The creative team includes Liam Godwin and Nadine Lee (Co-Musical Directors), Rajha Shakiry (set/costume design), Jackie Shemesh (lighting design), Elena PeÃ±a (sound design), and Daniel Denton (video design).