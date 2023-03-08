Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a First Look at ArinzÃ© Kene's MISTY at The Shed

The production opens on March 9 with performances through April 2 in The Shedâ€™s intimate Griffin Theater.

Mar. 08, 2023 Â 

The Shed is presenting the US premiere of Misty, a genre-defying play written by and starring Olivier Award-nominee ArinzÃ© Kene (West End productions of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Death of a Salesman, Girl from the North Country, The Lion King, One Night in Miami) in his US stage debut and directed by Omar Elerian (NASSIM, Two Palestinians Go Dogging, The Chairs). The production opens on March 9 with performances through April 2 in The Shed's intimate Griffin Theater.

Get a first look at photos below!

Fusing live music, spoken word, and absurdist comedy, Misty is an exhilarating journey through a city in flux, transporting audiences to the streets of gentrifying London in an exploration of the pressures and expectations that come with being an artist in our time. In a performance that is part poem, part concert, part confession, Kene self-consciously wrestles with cultural representation and identity politics as they pertain to a new play he has been commissioned to write. This riveting production is accompanied by a pulsating original score performed by a live band and composed by ArinzÃ© Kene, Shiloh Coke and Adrian McLeod.

The creative team includes Liam Godwin and Nadine Lee (Co-Musical Directors), Rajha Shakiry (set/costume design), Jackie Shemesh (lighting design), Elena PeÃ±a (sound design), and Daniel Denton (video design).

Photo credit: Maria Baranova

Misty
ArinzÃ© Kene

Misty
ArinzÃ© Kene and Ifeoluwa Adeniyi

Misty
ArinzÃ© Kene

Misty
ArinzÃ© Kene

Misty
ArinzÃ© Kene and Nadine Lee

Misty
ArinzÃ© Kene

Misty
ArinzÃ© Kene

Misty
ArinzÃ© Kene




Related Stories
ArinzÃ© Kenes MISTY Begins Performances Tonight at The Shed Photo
ArinzÃ© Kene's MISTY Begins Performances Tonight at The Shed
The Shed will present the US premiere ofÂ Misty, a genre-defying play written by and starring Olivier Awardâ€“nomineeÂ ArinzÃ© Kene. See how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Tomorrow's Opening NightA DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Tomorrow's Opening Night
March 8, 2023

Due to popular demand, A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, will extend ahead of the show's opening tomorrow at Hudson Theatre.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Full Cast Announced!Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Full Cast Announced!
March 8, 2023

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere ofÂ Peter Pan Goes Wrong,Â the international comedy sensation from Mischief.Â Plus,Â Â check out all new rehearsal photos here!
A STRANGE LOOP Will Open in London This SummerA STRANGE LOOP Will Open in London This Summer
March 8, 2023

A Strange Loop is headed to London this summer! The production will make its premiere at the Barbican Theatre 17 June - 9 September, running for a limited 12-week season.
Public Celebration of the Life of Ann Reinking Will Be Held at the Ambassadors Theatre This MonthPublic Celebration of the Life of Ann Reinking Will Be Held at the Ambassadors Theatre This Month
March 8, 2023

A celebration of the life of famed choreographer and performer Ann Reinking will take place March 20th at 1:30PM ET at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre. Ann passed away on December 12, 2020.
MEDUSA THE MUSICAL Will Have Developmental Readings Next Week Starring Kristolyn Lloyd, Jeremy Kushnier, and MoreMEDUSA THE MUSICAL Will Have Developmental Readings Next Week Starring Kristolyn Lloyd, Jeremy Kushnier, and More
March 8, 2023

Developmental readings of Medusa The Musical, Â a new musical, with a book, music and lyrics by Wes Braver and Rachel Dean will be presented at Ripley Grier Studios (520 8th Avenue). There will be two (2) performances: Monday, March 13th @7:00 and Tuesday, March 14th Â @1:00pm. Seating is limited.Â Â 
share