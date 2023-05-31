Photos: GREY HOUSE Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Grey House features Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, Paul Sparks, and more.
Grey House celebrated its Broadway opening last night, May 30, at the Lyceum Theatre.
See photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below!
Grey House by Levi Holloway, is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and star two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.
When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true -about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Paul Sparks, Millicent Simmonds, Laurie Metcalf, Playwright Levi Holloway and Sophia Anne Caruso
Millicent Simmonds, Laurie Metcalf and Playwright Levi Holloway
Laurie Metcalf and Playwright Levi Holloway
Cyndi Coyne, Paul Sparks, Colby Kipnes, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Millicent Simmonds, Laurie Metcalf, Playwright Levi Holloway, Eamon Patrick O'Connell and Sophia Anne Caruso
Eamon Patrick O'Connell
Emma Safiyah Haeri
Sophia Anne Caruso, Millicent Simmonds, Colby Kipnes and Alyssa Emily Marvin
Playwright Levi Holloway and Millicent Simmonds
Winsome Brown, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Emma Safiyah Haeri, Luca Thomas, Claire Karpen, Daniel Reece and Erin Rosenfeld
ASL Interpreter Candace Broeceker, Erin Rosenfeld, Millicent Simmonds and ASL Interpreter Lynette Taylor
Laurie Metcalf and Millicent Simmonds
A Leslie Kies and Playwright Levi Holloway
A Leslie Kies and Playwright Levi Holloway
Producer Tom Kirdahy, Playwright Levi Holloway and Producer Robert Ahrens
Co-Producers Susan Goulet and Haley Swindal
Millicent Simmonds and Family
Wig Designers Robert Pikens and Katie Gell
Make-up Designer Christina Grant
Movement/Choreographer Ellenore Scott
Music Supervisor Or Matais
Playwright Levi Holloway
Costume Design Rudy Mance
Claire Karpen and Laurie Metcalf
Cotume Design Rudy Mance, Lighting Design Natasha Katz and Set Design Scott Pask
Lighting Design Natasha Katz
Set Design Scott Pask
Erin Rosenfeld
Mia Sinclair Jenness, Emma Safiyah Haeri, Colby Kipnes, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Luca Thomas and Eamon Patrick O'Connell
Luca Thomas
Millicent Simmonds, Daniel Reece, Winsome Brown, Claire Karpen and Erin Rosenfeld
Millicent Simmonds and Claire Karpen
Head Child Guardian Ilana Bolotsky, Colby Kipnes, Luca Thomas, Emma Safiyah Haeri, Child Guardian Jenna Bauman Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Alyssa Emily Marvin and Mia Sinclair Jenness
Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds
Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds
Playwright Levi Holloway and Sophia Anne Caruso
Sophia Anne Caruso, Millicent Simmonds, Colby Kipnes and Alyssa Emily Marvin
