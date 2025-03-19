Photos: GHOSTS' Billy Crudup Receives Sardi's Caricature

Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater and more were there to see Crudup receive his caricature.
Billy Crudup, who is currently starring in Ghosts at Lincoln Center Theater, received a portrait at Sardi's! BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment. See photos here!
Fellow Ghosts cast members Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater, and many more were there to see Crudup receive his caricature.
Ghosts features Ella Beatty as Regina, Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand and Lily Rabe as Helena Alving. This new version is written by one of Ireland’s leading playwrights, Mark O’Rowe, and directed by Jack O’Brien.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Billy Crudup and mom Georgann Crudup
Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Billy Crudup
Georgann Crudup and Billy Crudup
Ella Beatty, Lily Rabe, Billy Crudup, Hamish Linklater and Levon Hawke
Calum Bedborough, Sadie Veach, Ella Beatty, Levon Hawke, Billy Crudup, David Manis, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Mark Bennett and Liv Rooth
Lily Rabe, Billy Crudup and Hamish Linklater
Billy Crudup Sardi's Portrait