Photos: GHOSTS' Billy Crudup Receives Sardi's Caricature

Billy Crudup, who is currently starring in Ghosts at Lincoln Center Theater, received a portrait at Sardi's! BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment. See photos here!

Fellow Ghosts cast members Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater, and many more were there to see Crudup receive his caricature.

Ghosts features Ella Beatty as Regina, Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand and Lily Rabe as Helena Alving. This new version is written by one of Ireland’s leading playwrights, Mark O’Rowe, and directed by Jack O’Brien.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas