Photos: First Look at THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway

The Outsiders is running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

By: Apr. 09, 2024
Previews are underway for the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders, the new musical based on the novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s film, which opens Thursday, April 11, 2024 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out a fist look at the cast in action below!

The cast features Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden. The company also includes Jordan ChinMilena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza JohnsonSean Harrison Jones, Maggie KuntzRenni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Jason Schmidt, Renni Anthony Magee, Daryl Tofa, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant

Cast of The Outsiders

Brody Grant, Jason Schmidt, Brent Comer, Sky Lakota-Lynch

Jason Schmidt and Brody Grant

Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant

Sky Lakota-Lynch and Joshua Boone

Barton Cowperthwaite, Dan Berry, RJ Higton, Kevin William Paul, Emma Pittman, Melody Rose; Sean Harrison Jones

The Cast of The Outsiders

Emma Pittman and Brody Grant

The Cast of The Outsiders

The Cast of The Outsiders

The Cast of The Outsiders

The Cast of The Outsiders




