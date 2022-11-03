Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LES MISERABLES
Click Here for More on LES MISERABLES

Photos: First Look at Nick Cartell, Preston Truman Boyd & More in LES MISERABLES North American Tour

The production is currently in Philadelphia, PA at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus through November 13.

Nov. 03, 2022  

Official production photographs have just been released of Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, now on tour across North America.

Check out the photos below!

The production is currently in Philadelphia, PA at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus through November 13. Announced tour dates and more information can be found at LesMis.com, the official global website for LES MISÉRABLES.

Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd return to the barricades to portray the fugitive 'Jean Valjean' and 'Inspector Javert,' respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as 'Thénardier,' Christina Rose Hall as 'Madame Thénardier,' Haley Dortch as 'Fantine,' Devin Archer as 'Enjolras,' Christine Heesun Hwang as 'Éponine,' Gregory Lee Rodriguez as 'Marius' and Addie Morales as 'Cosette.' Cora Jane Messer and Hazel Vogel alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Harrison Fox and Gabriel Lafazan alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

The new touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Olivia J. Lu, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, J.T. Wood and David Young.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Connect with LES MISÉRABLES online at:

www.LesMis.com




Related Stories
Siobhan ODriscoll and Lauren Drew Will Join the UK Tour of LES MISERABLES Photo
Siobhan O'Driscoll and Lauren Drew Will Join the UK Tour of LES MISERABLES
Cameron Mackintosh has announced Siobhan O'Driscoll as 'Eponine' and Lauren Drew as 'Fantine' joining the company of the acclaimed UK and Ireland Tour of Boublil and Schönberg's “LES MISERABLES”.
New Cast Announced For LES MISERABLES From 27 September Photo
New Cast Announced For LES MISERABLES From 27 September
Cameron Mackintosh is delighted to announce new cast members joining the critically acclaimed new production of Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre from Tuesday 27 September. 
LES MISERABLES Extends Booking and Announces New Performance Schedule Photo
LES MISERABLES Extends Booking and Announces New Performance Schedule
LES MISERABLES at the Sondheim Theatre has extended booking until Sunday 5 March 2023, and a new performance schedule from Wednesday 5 October 2022. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale from 11.00am today, Friday 1 July.
VIDEO: Watch All New Clips From LES MISERABLES at the Sondheim Theatre Photo
VIDEO: Watch All New Clips From LES MISERABLES at the Sondheim Theatre
New footage has been released of LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre. Check out the all new trailer here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Manhattan Theatre ClubPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Manhattan Theatre Club
November 3, 2022

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: First Look at Nick Cartell, Preston Truman Boyd & More in LES MISERABLES North American TourPhotos: First Look at Nick Cartell, Preston Truman Boyd & More in LES MISERABLES North American Tour
November 3, 2022

Official production photographs have just been released of Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, now on tour across North America. See the photos here!
Richard Kind to Host 2022 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala Featuring Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo & MoreRichard Kind to Host 2022 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala Featuring Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo & More
November 3, 2022

Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2022 WTF Gala in New York City at City Winery on Monday, November 7, 2022, which marks the return of the Late-Night Cabaret, a beloved tradition at the Festival, will be hosted by Richard Kind.
LEWBERGER, Featuring Keith Habersberger of The Try Guys, is Headed Off-Broadway in March 2023LEWBERGER, Featuring Keith Habersberger of The Try Guys, is Headed Off-Broadway in March 2023
November 3, 2022

Three-man comedy band Lewberger, featuring Keith Habersberger of the Try Guys, will make their Off–Broadway debut in Spring 2023 with their first-ever musical, THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP running March 1st – March 26th at NYC’s Theatre Row.
George Salazar, Janet Dacal, and Maurico Martinez Will Lead THE WHO'S TOMMY in MichiganGeorge Salazar, Janet Dacal, and Maurico Martinez Will Lead THE WHO'S TOMMY in Michigan
November 3, 2022

George Salazar, Janet Dacal and Maurico Martinez will lead The Who's Tommy in Concert at the FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, Michigan this month. Performances are set for November 18 and 19, 2022.