Photos: First Look at Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & More in THE DA VINCI CODE at Ogunquit Playhouse

The Da Vinci Code opens on August 26th, and will run through September 23rd.

By: Aug. 26, 2023

Previews are now underway for Ogunquit Playhouse's American premiere of The Da Vinci Code, based on the bestselling mystery novel. The Da Vinci Code officially opens tonight, August 26th, and will run through September 23rd on the Ogunquit Playhouse mainstage (10 Main Street, Ogunquit, ME). 

The Da Vinci Code will star Obie, Drama Desk, and Lortel Award winner Michael Urie (Buyer & Cellar, “Ugly Betty”) as Professor Robert Langdon,Hannah Cruz (Hamilton, Only Gold) as Sophie Neveu, and Emmy Award winner Charles Shaughnessy (Spamalot, Ogunquit Playhouse; “The Nanny”) as Sir Leigh Teabing. The ensemble includes Katya Collazo (Mrs. Warren’s Profession), Thursday Farrar (Aida), Howard Kaye (The Visit), Tarik Lowe (“Whiplash”), Glenn Morizio (On That Day In Amsterdam), David T. Patterson (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), Marissa Parness (Richard III),and Jennifer Regan (“The Good Nurse”). Additional casting will be announced shortly.

The curator of The Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-pounding journey of professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu, as they attempt to solve these riddles before a shocking historical secret is lost forever. Based on Dan Brown’s worldwide bestselling novel, with over 100 million copies sold, unlock the secrets of The Da Vinci Code in the American theatrical premiere of this international phenomenon.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Gary Ng

David T. Patterson

Hannah Cruz and Michael Urie

Hannah Cruz and Michael Urie

Hannah Cruz, Michael Urie and Charles Shaughnessy

Michael Urie and Hannah Cruz

Tarik Lowe, Katya Collazo

Cast of The Da Vinci Code




Recommended For You