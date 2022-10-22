Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Kate Nash, Andy Blankenbuehler & Ted Malawer's ONLY GOLD at MCC Theater

Only Gold stars Kate Nash, Terrence Mann, Karine Plantadit, Gaby Diaz and more.

Oct. 22, 2022  

The World Premiere of Only Gold, now in previews at MCC Theater, is set to open on Monday November 7 for a limited run through November 27, 2022. Only Gold is a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ("GLOW") and a book by Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night) at MCC Theater.

Get a first look at photos from the production below!

Blankenbuehler also directs and choreograph the production.

Stirred by the seductive air of Paris, a princess, a queen, and a clockmaker's wife rebel against tradition as the men in their lives chase dreams they abandoned in their youth. Is it possible to truly follow your heart? And what must you sacrifice along the way?

Only Gold stars Kate Nash, Emmy Award and three-time Tony Award® nominee Terrence Mann (Pippin), Tony Award® nominee Karine Plantadit (Come Fly Away), "So You Think You Can Dance" winner Gaby Diaz (West Side Story), Hannah Cruz (Suffs), Ryan Steele (Carousel), and Ryan VanDenBoom (MJ).

The cast of 26 also features Haley Fish (Kiss Me, Kate), Jennifer Florentino (West Side Story), Jacob Guzman (Newsies), Tyler Hanes (A Chorus Line), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Reed Luplau (Moulin Rouge! the Musical), Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Ximone Rose (Once on This Island), Ida Saki (Cats), Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown), DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill), Voltaire Wade-Greene (Hamilton), and Katie Webber (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical). Swings and understudies for the production will include Jacob Burns (Hamilton), Phil Colgan (Hamilton), Bradley Dean (A Little Night Music), Victoria Fiore (Fly), Samantha Pollino (Hamilton), and Eleri Ward ("A Perfect Little Death").

Only Gold features scenic design by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award® nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by Anita Yavich (MCC's The Legend of Georgia McBride), lighting design by Tony Award® winner Jeff Croiter (Bandstand), sound design by Tony Award® winner Nevin Steinberg (Hadestown), hair & wig design by Tom Watson (The Minutes), prop supervision by Samantha Shoffner (Trouble in Mind), arrangements and orchestrations by Cian McCarthy (Lempicka), vocal arrangements by Grammy and two-time Tony Award® winner Tom Kitt (Flying Over Sunset), additional arrangements and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton), music supervision by Meg Zervoulis (The Prom), music direction by Cynthia Meng (Company), and music coordination by Michael Aarons (Dear Evan Hansen). Pat Sosnow is the Production Stage Manager and Matthew Henao is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Lindsay Levine of The Telsey Office.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Dr. Phillips Center Treats 1,200 Students and Families to Unforgettable HAMILTON ExperienceDr. Phillips Center Treats 1,200 Students and Families to Unforgettable HAMILTON Experience
October 22, 2022

Hamilton returns for an encore at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts this season, and so does the arts center's community giveback initiative–on a much larger scale. Corporate sponsors, private donors, City of Orlando and Orange County officials joined forces to raise $236,000 to treat more than 1,200 students, teachers, families, social service groups, first responders and veterans to the multi-award-winning Broadway musical.
Robert Gould to Present PERFECT IMPERFECTION Concert at Union Theatre in NovemberRobert Gould to Present PERFECT IMPERFECTION Concert at Union Theatre in November
October 22, 2022

After a series of four sold out concerts at the Union Theatre between 2016 and 2018,  Robert Gould will return to present another evening of songs with his lyrics,  “Perfect Imperfection”, on Sunday November 6 at 7.30pm.
Author Shiva Sethuraman Releases THE LEGEND OF MISTY MOUNTAINSAuthor Shiva Sethuraman Releases THE LEGEND OF MISTY MOUNTAINS
October 22, 2022

Shiva Sethuraman has released the young adult fantasy novel, The Legend of Misty Mountains. A clash between two conflicting beliefs. Of good vs evil. Of courage, vision, compassion and hope on one side and hatred, deceit, hostility and treachery on the other...
Traveling Red River Songwriters Return to Lewisville Grand Theater in NovemberTraveling Red River Songwriters Return to Lewisville Grand Theater in November
October 22, 2022

Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that three members of the Traveling Red River Songwriters will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. Featuring the musical stylings of Susan Gibson, Drew Kennedy, and Walt Wilkins, audiences will be treated to a concert with a unique song swap format, as each artist plays their music and tells stories in an evening of incredible musicianship. 
Photos: First Look at Studio Players' DESTIGMATIZEDPhotos: First Look at Studio Players' DESTIGMATIZED
October 22, 2022

Studio Players presented Destigmatized on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members.