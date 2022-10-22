Photos: First Look at Kate Nash, Andy Blankenbuehler & Ted Malawer's ONLY GOLD at MCC Theater

The World Premiere of Only Gold, now in previews at MCC Theater, is set to open on Monday November 7 for a limited run through November 27, 2022. Only Gold is a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ("GLOW") and a book by Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night) at MCC Theater.

Get a first look at photos from the production below!

Blankenbuehler also directs and choreograph the production.

Stirred by the seductive air of Paris, a princess, a queen, and a clockmaker's wife rebel against tradition as the men in their lives chase dreams they abandoned in their youth. Is it possible to truly follow your heart? And what must you sacrifice along the way?

Only Gold stars Kate Nash, Emmy Award and three-time Tony Award® nominee Terrence Mann (Pippin), Tony Award® nominee Karine Plantadit (Come Fly Away), "So You Think You Can Dance" winner Gaby Diaz (West Side Story), Hannah Cruz (Suffs), Ryan Steele (Carousel), and Ryan VanDenBoom (MJ).

The cast of 26 also features Haley Fish (Kiss Me, Kate), Jennifer Florentino (West Side Story), Jacob Guzman (Newsies), Tyler Hanes (A Chorus Line), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Reed Luplau (Moulin Rouge! the Musical), Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Ximone Rose (Once on This Island), Ida Saki (Cats), Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown), DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill), Voltaire Wade-Greene (Hamilton), and Katie Webber (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical). Swings and understudies for the production will include Jacob Burns (Hamilton), Phil Colgan (Hamilton), Bradley Dean (A Little Night Music), Victoria Fiore (Fly), Samantha Pollino (Hamilton), and Eleri Ward ("A Perfect Little Death").

Only Gold features scenic design by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award® nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by Anita Yavich (MCC's The Legend of Georgia McBride), lighting design by Tony Award® winner Jeff Croiter (Bandstand), sound design by Tony Award® winner Nevin Steinberg (Hadestown), hair & wig design by Tom Watson (The Minutes), prop supervision by Samantha Shoffner (Trouble in Mind), arrangements and orchestrations by Cian McCarthy (Lempicka), vocal arrangements by Grammy and two-time Tony Award® winner Tom Kitt (Flying Over Sunset), additional arrangements and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton), music supervision by Meg Zervoulis (The Prom), music direction by Cynthia Meng (Company), and music coordination by Michael Aarons (Dear Evan Hansen). Pat Sosnow is the Production Stage Manager and Matthew Henao is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Lindsay Levine of The Telsey Office.