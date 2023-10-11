Photos: First Look at Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Bleu and Wu star alongside Bryce Pinkham, Brad Oscar, and more.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 4 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu is currently starring as Audrey, alongside film, television, and stage star Corbin Bleu as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors beginning September 26 at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Get a first look at photos below!

Wu and Bleu will star alongside Tony-nominated Broadway veterans Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Heidi Chronicles, “Mercy Street”) and Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and Mushnik, respectively, as well as Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as, Camryn Hampton, Najah Hetsberger, michael iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Kevin Pariseau.

Jeremy Jordan will play his final performance as Seymour on Sunday, September 17 and Joy Woodswill play her final performance as Audrey on Sunday, September 24.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival ofLITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night). 

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.  

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.    

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman

Little Shop of Horrors
Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu

Little Shop of Horrors
Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu and Brad Oscar

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu and Bryce Pinkham

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu

Little Shop of Horrors
Constance Wu

Little Shop of Horrors
Constance Wu

Little Shop of Horrors
Constance Wu

Little Shop of Horrors
Constance Wu

Little Shop of Horrors
Constance Wu

Little Shop of Horrors
Constance Wu, Corbin Bleu and Brad Oscar

Little Shop of Horrors
Constance Wu, Tiffany Renee Thompson, Khadija Sankoh, and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu, Constance Wu, Brad Oscar, and Bryce Pinkham

Little Shop of Horrors
D'Kaylah Unique Whitley, Corbin Bleu, Khadija Sankoh, and Tiffany Renee Thompson




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Meet the New Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Video: Meet the New Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get the latest news about the upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors as Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu and stage star Corbin Bleu join the cast. Find out more about their notable performances and previous work in film, television, and theater. Don't miss out on this exciting new addition to the cast of Little Shop of Horrors!

2
Constance Wu & Corbin Bleu to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Constance Wu & Corbin Bleu to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get the scoop on the latest casting news for Little Shop of Horrors, as Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu join the cast!

3
Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan is back on Skid Row this summer in Little Shop of Horrors. In this video, he chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about rejoining the company.

4
Bryce Pinkham to Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in July Photo
Bryce Pinkham to Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in July

Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham will return to Little Shop of Horrors this summer as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. on July 18. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Tom Kitt & Jerry Zucker Are Collaborating on a New MusicalTom Kitt & Jerry Zucker Are Collaborating on a New Musical
Photos: WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Enjoy the Plaza Hotel's WICKED-Themed TeaPhotos: WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Enjoy the Plaza Hotel's WICKED-Themed Tea
Video: Ephraim Sykes & Aisha Jackson Sing from PAL JOEYVideo: Ephraim Sykes & Aisha Jackson Sing from PAL JOEY
Manhattan Theatre Club's POOR YELLA REDNECKS Begins Previews TonightManhattan Theatre Club's POOR YELLA REDNECKS Begins Previews Tonight

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SIX

Recommended For You