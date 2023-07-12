Photos: First Look at All New Production Photos From HERE LIES LOVE

Here Lies Love is now in previews and opens Thursday, July 20 at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 2 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Click Here for More on Here Lies Love

All new production photos have been released for Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’s astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution, with music by Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, Here Lies Love is now in previews and opens Thursday, July 20 at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody ButiuMoses Villarama, Jasmine ForsbergReanne AcasioJaygee MacapugayJulia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron AlcarazCarol AngeliNathan AngeloKristina DoucetteRoy FloresTimothy Matthew FloresSarah KayJeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena QuintosShea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal LuftigPatrick CatulloDiana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos, and Jose Antonio Vargas, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

They are joined by Lea Salonga, H.E.R., Jo Koy, Apl.de.Ap, Rob Laqui, Eva LaBadie, Marikit Ventures/Georgina Pazcoguin, Bobby Garcia/Girlie Rodis, Miranda Gohh/Adam Hyndman, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicholas Olaes, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney/ Giselle “G” Töngi, No Guarantees, Yasuhiro Kawana, Elise K. Haas, Shira Friedman, Len Blavatnik Warner Music Entertainment, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Cathy Dantchik, James L. Nederlander, Elizabeth Armstrong, John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization, Hunter Arnold, LaChanze, The Public Theater, Eastern Standard Time, Triptyk Studios, Iris Smith, Michael Robin Productions/Anastasia Muravyeva, Alexi Melvin/Beesham A. Seecharan, Andrew Diamond/Patrick Trettenero, Buzzy Geduld/Gilad Rogowsky, Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner, and David Brendel/Charlotte Cohn.

Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante, Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Here Lies Love
Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Cast

Here Lies Love
Moses Villarama (DJ)

Here Lies Love
Lea Salonga (Aurora Aquino) and the cast of Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Melody Butiu (Estrella Cumpas), Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos), and the cast of Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Conrad Ricamora (Ninoy Aquino) and the cast of Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Melody Butiu (Estrella Cumpas) and the cast of Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Conrad Ricamora (Ninoy Aquino)

Here Lies Love
Conrad Ricamora (Ninoy Aquino), Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos), and the cast of Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos) and Jose Llana (Ferdinand Marcos)

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos), and the cast of Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos), and the cast of Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos) and the cast of Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Conrad Ricamora (Ninoy Aquino) and Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos)

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana (Ferdinand Marcos) and the cast of Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos) and the cast of Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos)

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana (Ferdinand Marcos), Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos), and the cast of Here Lies Love




RELATED STORIES

1
Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas Joins HERE LIES LOVE Producing Team Photo
Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas Joins HERE LIES LOVE Producing Team

Multi-Grammy Award winner Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas has joined the Broadway producing team of Here Lies Love. Learn how to purchase tickets to Here Lies Love!

2
Lea Salonga Makes an Early Debut in HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Lea Salonga Makes an Early Debut in HERE LIES LOVE

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Lea Salonga got an early start in Here Lies Love on Broadway! The Tony and Olivier Award winner, who was previously set to join the cast for a special guest engagement on July 11, appeared in the show on July 5.

3
Interview: Jasmine Forsberg Talks Making History With HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Interview: Jasmine Forsberg Talks Making History With HERE LIES LOVE

Read BroadwayWorld's latest Debut of the Month interview, featuring Jasmine Forsberg, who is currently making her Broadway debut in Here Lies Love on Broadway!

4
HERE LIES LOVE to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush Policies Photo
HERE LIES LOVE to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush Policies

Here Lies Love on Broadway is launching lottery and rush policies! Learn how to purchase tickets!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Here Lies Love Reversible Bucket Hat Here Lies Love Reversible Bucket Hat
Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee
Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet
Here Lies Love Logo Mug Here Lies Love Logo Mug

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 7/12: CABARET Broadway Transfer, Matt Doyle in SINATRA Musical, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/12: CABARET Broadway Transfer, Matt Doyle in SINATRA Musical, and More!
Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan TownhousePhotos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWNVideo: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Wins 2023 ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway ChorusNEW YORK, NEW YORK Wins 2023 ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus

Videos

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
SWEENEY TODD
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Recommended For You