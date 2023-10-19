Photos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On Broadway

I Need That is now in previews and opens officially on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at the American Airlines Theatre.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

See production photos from Roundabout Theatre Company’s world-premiere production of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, starring Danny DeVito.

I Need That is now in previews and opens officially on Thursday, November 2, 2023. This is a limited engagement, recently extended through Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

  

The cast features Danny DeVito as “Sam,” Lucy DeVito as “Amelia,” and Ray Anthony Thomas as “Foster,” as well as Suzy Jane Hunt “Amelia u/s,” Lance Roberts “Foster u/s,” and Danny Rutigliano “Sam u/s.”

Sam (Danny DeVito) doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.

The design team includes Alexander Dodge (Sets), Tilly Grimes (Costumes), Yi Zhao (Lights), Fitz Patton, Bradlee Ward (Sound), and Fitz Patton (Original Music).



