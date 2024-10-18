Photos: Demi Moore Visits SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway

The musical began previews on Saturday, September 28 at the St. James Theatre ahead of a Sunday, October 20 opening night.
Demi Moore stopped by the new Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard on Broadway recently, where she posed for photos with Nicole Scherzinger and the cast after the show. Check out the photos below!
Moore shared on Instagram, "An incredible production with amazing direction by [Jamie Lloyd] and moving, dynamic performances from the wildly talented [Nicole Scherzinger, David Thaxton, Tom Francis]. Run don’t walk to see this!"
Sunst Blvd. features a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. The cast includes Olivier Award® winner and Grammy Award® nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond, 2024 Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’ Drama Desk® and OBIE Award® winner Mandy Gonzalez guest starx as ‘Norma Desmond’ at certain select performances and Caroline Bowman is the standby for the role of ‘Norma Desmond.’
They are joined by ensemble members Olivia Lacie Andrews as ‘Nancy,’ Brandon Mel Borkowskyas ‘John,’ Shavey Brown as ‘Finance Man/Stan/DeMille,’ Hannah Yun Chamberlain as ‘Young Norma,’ Cydney Clark as ‘Joanna/Guard,’ Raúl Contreras as ‘Finance Man/Frank,’ Tyler Davis as ‘Sheldrake,’ E.J. Hamilton as ‘Lisa,’ Sydney Jones as ‘Dorothy,’ Emma Lloyd as ‘Mary/Heather,’ Pierre Marais as ‘Sammy,’ Shayna McPherson as ‘Camera Operator/Katherine,’ Jimin Moon as ‘Morino/Hog Eye,’ Justice Moore as ‘Jean,’ Drew Redington as ‘Myron/Jones/Camera Operator,’ and Diego Andres Rodriguez ‘Artie.’ Swings for the production will be Giuseppe Bausilio (dance captain), Kristina Garvida Doucette (assistant dance captain), Brandon LaVar, Maggie Likcani, Abby Matsusaka, and Rixey Terry.
Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
