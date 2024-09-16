Photos: Darren Criss, Helen J Shen & the Cast of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Are Getting Ready for Broadway

Maybe Happy Ending will October 16, 2024.
Maybe Happy Ending is getting ready for Broadway! Previews will begin on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, with an opening night set for Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre.
Maybe Hapy Ending stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi in the new romantic musical comedy with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden.
Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver (Criss) lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love?
The company met the press earlier today and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special event. Check out photos below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Michael Arden
Director Michael Arden
Christopher Tamayo
Christopher Tamayo
Hue Park and Will Aronson
Dez Duron, Helen J Shen, Director Michael Arden, Marcus Choi and Darren Criss
Dez Duron, Helen J Shen, Director Michael Arden, Marcus Choi and Darren Criss
Dez Duron, Helen J Shen, Michael Arden, Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Will Aronson, and Hue Park
Darren Criss and Producer Jeffrey Richards
Darren Criss and Director Michael Arden
Producers Hunter Arnold and Pam Hurst-Della Pietra
Dez Duron and Director Michael Arden
Dez Duron, Helen J Shen, Michael Arden, Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Will Aronson, and Hue Park
(Top L-R) Dez Duron, Michael Arden, Marcus Choi, Will Aronson, Hue Park and Daniel May (Bottom L-R) Steven Huynh, Christopher Tamayo, Helen J Shen, Darren Criss and Hannah Kevitt
Signage for "Maybe Happy Ending"
