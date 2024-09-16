News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Darren Criss, Helen J Shen & the Cast of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Are Getting Ready for Broadway

Maybe Happy Ending will October 16, 2024.

By: Sep. 16, 2024
Maybe Happy Ending is getting ready for Broadway! Previews will begin on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, with an opening night set for Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre.

Maybe Hapy Ending stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J ShenDez Duron, and Marcus Choi in the new romantic musical comedy with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden.   
 
Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver (Criss) lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? 

The company met the press earlier today and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special event. Check out photos below!





