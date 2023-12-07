Photos: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Gets Ready for Broadway

Days of Wine and Roses begins previews on January 6, 2024.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 2 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 3 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 4 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway

Days of Wine and Roses Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award® nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award® winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.

Days of Wine and Roses will feature Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tabitha Lawing (Broadway debut), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Tony Carlin (The Lehman Trilogy), Bill English (Anything Goes), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird), Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Nicole Ferguson (Broadway debut), Addie Manthey (Broadway debut) and Kelcey Watson (Broadway debut).

Following the critically acclaimed, sold out run at Atlantic Theater Company, Days of Wine and Roses opens on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Studio 54 (254 W 54th St, NYC). This limited 16-week engagement begins previews on January 6, 2024.

Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. The New York Times calls Days of Wine and Roses “a jazzy, aching new musical with wells of compassion!” (Critic’s Pick) and The Washington Post raves, “Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James soar! One of the best new musicals this year.”

Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

Days of Wine and Roses features choreography by Sergio Trujillo & Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Adam Guettel, additional orchestrations by Jamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA.

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, Days of Wine and Roses is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 



RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Set For DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Photo
Full Cast Set For DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James. Learn more about who else is in the cast here!

2
Up on the Marquee: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Photo
Up on the Marquee: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Days of Wine and Roses is set to transfer to Broadway, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, who led the production off-Broadway earlier this year. Check out photos of the new marquee!

3
What We Know So Far About DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Photo
What We Know So Far About DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

Days of Wine and Roses is set to transfer to Broadway, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, who led the production off-Broadway earlier this year. Running for 16 weeks only, performances will begin on January 6, 2024 at Studio 54. 

4
Kelli OHara and Brian dArcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Photo
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

Days of Wine and Roses is set to transfer to Broadway, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, who led the production off-Broadway earlier this year. Running for 16 weeks only, performances will begin on January 6, 2023. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her favor... Jennifer Broski">(read more about this author)

Photos: The New Queens of SIX on Broadway Take Their First BowsPhotos: The New Queens of SIX on Broadway Take Their First Bows
Up on the Marquee: CABARET at the Kit Kat ClubUp on the Marquee: CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the PublicPhotos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public
Photos: Primary Stages Honors Kate Hamill at 39th Anniversary GalaPhotos: Primary Stages Honors Kate Hamill at 39th Anniversary Gala

Videos

Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
CHICAGO

Recommended For You