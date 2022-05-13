Photos: Colton Ryan, Bernadette Peters & More Arrive at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Re-Opening Night Gala

Girl From the North Country, which temporarily closed on January 23 with the promise of returning this spring, returned for a limited engagement, April 29-June 19 at the Belasco Theatre.

See the stars arrive at the opening night gala below!

Girl From The North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan in provocative new dramatic contexts. Set at a guesthouse in Duluth, MN a group of wanderers cross paths. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realize nothing is what it seems and as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they overcome adversity by finding hope coming together in the present.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Alex Joseph Grayson, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Edward Staudenmayer, Rachel Stern, Anastasia Talley, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

