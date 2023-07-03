Photos: City Center's THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Celebrates A Successful Run On Closing Night

The production ran for seven performances only, through June 25, at New York City Center.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
New York City Center's Encores! season recently continued with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. The production ran for seven performances only, through June 25, at New York City Center. Check out photos of the company celebrating the show's successful run on closing night below!

Miles was joined in the production by Shereen Ahmed as Franca Naccarelli, Andréa Burns as Signora Naccarelli, Rodd Cyrus as Giuseppe Naccarelli, James D. Gish as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Ivan Hernandez as Signor Naccarelli, and introducing Anna Zavelson as Clara Johnson. Rob Berman, former Encores! Music Director, returned to lead The Encores! Orchestra for the production directed by Chay Yew with choreography by Parker Esse.

Heralded as a new direction for musical theater when it opened on Broadway, The Light in the Piazza follows an American mother and daughter on vacation in 1950s Florence, as they confront painful memories and life-changing opportunities alike. Buoyed by Adam Guettel's Tony-winning score and book by Tony winner Craig Lucas, director Chay Yew and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles embark on a deeply personal exploration, transmuting the musical's drama of encounter across barriers of language, culture, and ability into something as essential as it is revelatory.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Michael Hayden, Ruthie Ann Miles and Ivan Hernandez

Bruce Coughlin and Rob Berman

Adam Guettel and Lear deBessonet

Jose Llana. Bartlett Sher and Ivan Hernandez

Ruthie Ann Miles and Anna Zavelson

Ruthie Ann Miles and Anna Zavelson

Danny Kornfeld, Adam Chanler-Berat, Ryan J. Haddad and Kyle Beltran

J. Alex Brinson and Leigh Silverman

J. Alex Brinson, Leigh Silverman, Lindsay Mendez

Michael Hayden and Ivan Hernandez

Michael Hayden and Ruthie Ann Miles

Ruthie Ann Miles and Ivan Hernandez

Bruce Coughlin, Michael Hayden and Rob Berman

Clint Ramos, Chay Yew, Jenny Gersten, Adam Guettel and Lear deBessonet

Clint Ramos, Chay Yew, Rob Berman, Jenny Gersten, Lear deBessonet and Parker Esse

Chay Yew and Parker Esse

Jeigh Madjus, Renee Albulario, Melody Butiu, Ruthie Ann Miles and Jose Llana

Kathy Voytko and Shereen Ahmed

Adam Guettel and Andrea Burns

Rodd Cyrus and Daniel Assetta

Jenny Gersten and Ivan Hernandez

Joey Taranto and Nick Alvino

Chay Yew, Parker Esse and Ruthie Ann Miles

Nick Alvino, Rodd Cyrus and James D. Gish, Daniel Assetta, Alex Humphreys and James D. Gish

James D. Gish and Rodd Cyrus

Andrea Burns and Jolina Javier

Jolina Javier and Katerina McCrimmon

Ivan Hernandez and Anna Zavelson

Andrea Burns and Peter Flynn

Leigh Silverman, Cyd Cahill and Ruthie Ann Miles

Andrea Burns and Anna Zavelson

Andrea Burns and Anna Zavelson

J.D. Webster, Mary Illes, Jhailyn Farcon, Vishal Vaidya and Katerina McCrimmon

Bartlett Sher and Lear deBessonet

Ruthie Ann Miles and Adam Guettel

Bartlett Sher, Ruthie Ann Miles and Adam Guettel

Rob Berman, Adam Guettel, C.P. Beaty and Rick Pappas

Adam Chanler-Berat, Danny Kornfeld and Kyle Beltran

Clint Ramos and Leigh Silverman

Clint Ramos, Jenny Gersten and Lear deBessonet

Shereen Ahmed and Rodd Cyrus

Ruthie Ann Miles and Ivan Hernandez

Anna Zavelson, Parker Esse and James D. Gish

Anna Zavelson and James D. Gish

Ruthie Ann Miles, Anna Zavelson and James D. Gish

James D. Gish, Anna Zavelson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Andrea Burns and Rodd Cyrus

Ivan Hernandez, Shereen Ahmed, Nick Alvino, Anna Zavelson, James D. Gish, Ruthie Ann Miles, Andrea Burns, Rodd Cyrus, Daniel Assetta, Katerina McCrimmon, Matt Leisy and Jhailyn Farcon

Shereen Ahmed and Andrea Burns

Jhailyn Farcon, Anna Zavelson and Nick Alvino

Andrea Burns and Ivan Hernandez

Ruthie Ann Miles and Anna Zavelson

Ruthie Ann Miles and Anna Zavelson



