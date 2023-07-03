Photos: City Center's THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Celebrates A Successful Run On Closing Night

The production ran for seven performances only, through June 25, at New York City Center.
New York City Center's Encores! season recently continued with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. The production ran for seven performances only, through June 25, at New York City Center. Check out photos of the company celebrating the show's successful run on closing night below!
Miles was joined in the production by Shereen Ahmed as Franca Naccarelli, Andréa Burns as Signora Naccarelli, Rodd Cyrus as Giuseppe Naccarelli, James D. Gish as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Ivan Hernandez as Signor Naccarelli, and introducing Anna Zavelson as Clara Johnson. Rob Berman, former Encores! Music Director, returned to lead The Encores! Orchestra for the production directed by Chay Yew with choreography by Parker Esse.
Heralded as a new direction for musical theater when it opened on Broadway, The Light in the Piazza follows an American mother and daughter on vacation in 1950s Florence, as they confront painful memories and life-changing opportunities alike. Buoyed by Adam Guettel's Tony-winning score and book by Tony winner Craig Lucas, director Chay Yew and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles embark on a deeply personal exploration, transmuting the musical's drama of encounter across barriers of language, culture, and ability into something as essential as it is revelatory.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Michael Hayden, Ruthie Ann Miles and Ivan Hernandez
Adam Guettel and Lear deBessonet
Jose Llana. Bartlett Sher and Ivan Hernandez
Ruthie Ann Miles and Anna Zavelson
Ruthie Ann Miles and Anna Zavelson
Danny Kornfeld, Adam Chanler-Berat, Ryan J. Haddad and Kyle Beltran
J. Alex Brinson and Leigh Silverman
J. Alex Brinson, Leigh Silverman, Lindsay Mendez
Michael Hayden and Ivan Hernandez
Michael Hayden and Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles and Ivan Hernandez
Bruce Coughlin, Michael Hayden and Rob Berman
Clint Ramos, Chay Yew, Jenny Gersten, Adam Guettel and Lear deBessonet
Clint Ramos, Chay Yew, Rob Berman, Jenny Gersten, Lear deBessonet and Parker Esse
Chay Yew and Parker Esse
Jeigh Madjus, Renee Albulario, Melody Butiu, Ruthie Ann Miles and Jose Llana
Kathy Voytko and Shereen Ahmed
Rodd Cyrus and Daniel Assetta
Jenny Gersten and Ivan Hernandez
Chay Yew, Parker Esse and Ruthie Ann Miles
Nick Alvino, Rodd Cyrus and James D. Gish, Daniel Assetta, Alex Humphreys and James D. Gish
James D. Gish and Rodd Cyrus
Andrea Burns and Jolina Javier
Jolina Javier and Katerina McCrimmon
Ivan Hernandez and Anna Zavelson
Leigh Silverman, Cyd Cahill and Ruthie Ann Miles
Andrea Burns and Anna Zavelson
Andrea Burns and Anna Zavelson
J.D. Webster, Mary Illes, Jhailyn Farcon, Vishal Vaidya and Katerina McCrimmon
Bartlett Sher and Lear deBessonet
Ruthie Ann Miles and Adam Guettel
Bartlett Sher, Ruthie Ann Miles and Adam Guettel
Rob Berman, Adam Guettel, C.P. Beaty and Rick Pappas
Adam Chanler-Berat, Danny Kornfeld and Kyle Beltran
Clint Ramos and Leigh Silverman
Clint Ramos, Jenny Gersten and Lear deBessonet
Shereen Ahmed and Rodd Cyrus
Ruthie Ann Miles and Ivan Hernandez
Anna Zavelson, Parker Esse and James D. Gish
Anna Zavelson and James D. Gish
Ruthie Ann Miles, Anna Zavelson and James D. Gish
James D. Gish, Anna Zavelson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Andrea Burns and Rodd Cyrus
Ivan Hernandez, Shereen Ahmed, Nick Alvino, Anna Zavelson, James D. Gish, Ruthie Ann Miles, Andrea Burns, Rodd Cyrus, Daniel Assetta, Katerina McCrimmon, Matt Leisy and Jhailyn Farcon
Shereen Ahmed and Andrea Burns
Jhailyn Farcon, Anna Zavelson and Nick Alvino
Andrea Burns and Ivan Hernandez
Ruthie Ann Miles and Anna Zavelson
