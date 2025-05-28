Photos: Chappell Roan Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It was a regular pink pony club at the Booth Theatre last week. Midwest princess Chappell Roan stopped by Oh, Mary! to catch a performance and pose with the cast after the show. Check out photos below!

Oh, Mary! will now play through September 28, 2025. Playwright and original star Cole Escola will play their final performance as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Beginning Monday, June 23, Tituss Burgess will return to the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for an encore 6-week engagement through Saturday, August 2, 2025. Burgess initially played the role March 18 through April 6, following three-time Emmy-Nominee Betty Gilpin.

Directed by Tony Award Nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a sold-out Off-Broadway engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The production is nominated for 5 Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Cole Escola, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Conrad Ricamora, Best Costume Design of a Play for Holly Pierson, and Best Direction of a Play for Sam Pinkleton.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas