Photos: Casey Likes, Roger Bart, Jelani Remy & the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Meet the Press

Back to the Future: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).
See photos of the cast meeting the press below!
The full Broadway cast of Back to the Future: The Musical includes Tony Award winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown , Casey Likes as Marty McFly, and Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles as George McFly, Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Jelani Remy as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, and Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen. The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa. Back to the Future: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023, and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).
Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.
Roger Bart, Producer Colin Ingram and Casey Likes
Hugh Coles, Nathaniel Hackmann, Roger Bart, Casey Likes, Lianna Hunt and Jelani Remy
Hugh Coles, Casey Likes and Lianna Hunt
Lianna Hunt
Director John Rando, Music & Lyrics Alan Silvestri, Producer Colin Ingram and The Cast of "Back to The Future: The Musical" including Casey Likes, Lianna Hunt, Jelani Remy, Hugh Coles, Nathaniel Hackmann, Roger Bart, Merritt David Janes, Mikaela Secada, Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula and Daryl Tofa
Director John Rando and Casey Likes
Casey Likes and Music & Lyricist Alan Silvestri
Director John Rando
Producer Colin Ingram and Director John Rando
Signage at New 42 Studios
"Back to The Future: The Musical" Poster Art
