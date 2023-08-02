Photos: Casey Cott and Courtney Reed Take First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

The pair began performances last night, August 1. 

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Casey Cott and Courtney Reed have officially joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway as Christian and Satine respectively. The pair began performances last night, August 1.  Check out photos of their first bows below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical. 

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The current Broadway cast is led by Joanna “JoJo” Levesque as Satine, Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena as Christian, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. ArnoldTasia JungbauerDavid MerinoSarah BowdenMaya BowlesCameron BurkePatrick Clanton, Raúl Contreras, Alexander Gil CruzBobby DayeTaurean EverettAaron C. FinleyStephen HernandezBahiyah HibahHeather MakalaniNick MartinezKara MenendezKaitlin MeshKelsey OremDylan PaulClay Rice-ThomsonAmy QuanbeckBrandon StonestreetAlec VarcasCole Wachman, Bria Jené Williams, Ricardo Zayas




RELATED STORIES

1
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has recouped its costs on Broadway, in London’s West End and in Australia.

2
VIDEO: Watch Derek Klena Perform Finale (Come What May) from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final S Photo
VIDEO: Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show

Moulin Rouge The Musical has released footage of Derek Klena performing Moulin Rouge! The Musical's 'Finale (Come What May)' at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Watch the performance here!

3
Video: See Reed & Cott in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Rehearsals Photo
Video: See Reed & Cott in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Rehearsals

See footage of Casey Cott and Courtney Reed in rehearsal for Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

4
Aaron Tveit Steps in as Christian in MOULIN ROUGE Photo
Aaron Tveit Steps in as Christian in MOULIN ROUGE

Last night, Saturday, July 1st, Aaron Tveit returned to the Al Hirschfeld stage to play Christian, the role that earned him his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

