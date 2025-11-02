Photos: Casa Mañana Theatre's Star-Studded WEST SIDE STORY; Alex Benoit, Addie Morales

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casa Mañana kicks off its 2025-26 Broadway Season with West Side Story, featuring the likes of Alex Benoit, Addie Morales, and more.

One of the most beloved musicals of all time, West Side Story reimagines the tragic tale of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet on the streets of 1950s New York City. The show runs November 1 through 9.

West Side Story follows Tony and Maria, two young lovers torn apart by a bitter feud between the Jets and the Sharks. With Leonard Bernstein’s soaring score and Stephen Sondheim’s unforgettable lyrics, West Side Story delivers breathtaking dance, drama, and an emotional journey that still resonates nearly 70 years since its premiere.

West Side Story stars Alex Benoit (The Notebook on Broadway) as Tony, Addie Morales (Les Misérables National Tour) as Maria, Gaby Albo (Six National Tour) as Anita, Yurel Echezarreta (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) as Bernardo, and RJ Higton (The Outsiders Original Broadway Cast) as Riff. They are joined by Syndey Alie as Velma, Jack Bianchi as Action, Henry Cawood as Big Deal, Bennett Cooper as Snow Boy, Alyssa Evans as Graziella, Julia Fleckenstein as Anybodys, Nick Nazarro as Diesel, David Postlewate as Baby John, Caleb Sporrer as A Rab, Payton Zemaitis as Minnie, Amber Marie Flores as Francesca, Alex Haquia as Indio, Paulo Hernandez-Farella as Anxious, Abriela Rodriguez as Consuela, Oscar Antonio Rodriguez as Pepe, Rodolfo Santamarina as Luis, Daniel Vanegas as Chino, Sofi Warren as Rosalia, David Coffee as Doc, Bob Reed as Lt. Schrank, and Zach Sutton as Officer Krupke/Gladhand. Check out photos from the production below! Photo credit: Nicki Behm

The Company

Addie Morales, Alex Benoit, and the Company

The Company

Addie Morales and Alex Benoit

The Company

Addie Morales and Alex Benoit

The Company