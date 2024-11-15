News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates 28 Years on Broadway

Chicago has been seen by more than 34 million people worldwide.

By: Nov. 15, 2024
Chicago Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $75
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Just last night, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrated its 28th year as a Broadway institution, and also celebrated hitting 11,000 performances on Broadway with a special cake and banner on stage at the Ambassador Theatre.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH Available to Watch in Full For Free
Photos: Elton John Joins the Cast of TAMMY FAYE on Opening Night
Photos: On the Red Carpet at MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW! Opening Night
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 15, 2024

Chicago is the longest running show currently playing on Broadway. Chicago has hit many milestones this past year, including 35,000 performances worldwide. Chicago has played in 38 countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Sweden, Argentina, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Italy, Denmark, Holland, Spain, France, South Korea and more, in over 525 cities, and seen by more than 34 million people worldwide.

The current cast of Chicago features Dylis Croman as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max Clayton as Billy Flynn, Natasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, David Bushman, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Jaquez, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto and Jayke Workman. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 





Videos