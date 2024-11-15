Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates 28 Years on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last night, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrated its 28th year as a Broadway institution, and also celebrated hitting 11,000 performances on Broadway with a special cake and banner on stage at the Ambassador Theatre.

Chicago is the longest running show currently playing on Broadway. Chicago has hit many milestones this past year, including 35,000 performances worldwide. Chicago has played in 38 countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Sweden, Argentina, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Italy, Denmark, Holland, Spain, France, South Korea and more, in over 525 cities, and seen by more than 34 million people worldwide.

The current cast of Chicago features Dylis Croman as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max Clayton as Billy Flynn, Natasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, David Bushman, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Jaquez, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto and Jayke Workman.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski