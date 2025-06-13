Photos: CALL ME IZZY Star Jean Smart Hit the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere production of Call Me Izzy has officially opened on Broadway starring six-time Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress Jean Smart. Performances run through August 17, 2025. Check out photos of the show's iconic star on her Broadway opening night!

Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.

Call Me Izzy features Scenic Design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (McNeal – Assoc., My Fair Lady - Assoc.), Lighting Design by two-time Tony Award winner Donald Holder (South Pacific, The Lion King), Costume Design by Emmy Award winner Tom Broecker (Little Shop of Horrors, “Saturday Night Live”) and Sound Design by Beth Lake (McNeal, Uncle Vanya). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting (Eureka Day, Mary Jane), David Caparelliotis, CSA and Joseph Gery. Production Stage Manager is Howard Tilkin (Funny Girl, Lempicka), and the production’s Technical Supervisor is Juniper Street Productions (The Great Gatsby, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day is the Standby for Ms. Smart.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas