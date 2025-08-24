CALL ME IZZY Plays Final Broadway Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Call Me Izzy, starring Tony Award Nominee and six-time Emmy Award winner Jean Smart, says goodbye to Broadway today after 18 previews and 80 regular performances at Studio 54. The venue will soon be home to Oedipus, which begins previews on October 30.

Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.

Call Me Izzy opened on Broadway on June 12, 2025. Check out what the critics had to say.