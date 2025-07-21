Video: How Jamie Wax Found Izzy's Voice for CALL ME IZZY

What goes into crafting the words that make up our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway playwrights and book writers make our favorite characters shine and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Script.

Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.

"I've gotten so much inspiration in bars, from friends, from people I meet on the street and even from my own family," playwright Jamie Wax explained. "Call Me Izzy began that way- trying to capture an aunt of mine who was a real survivor amidst life's difficulties and had an amazing ability to tell a story and a joke. She used her sense of humor as a survival tool. That's something I was chasing."

In this video, watch as Wax breaks down his words in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script and learn more about his new play!

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid/Marc J. Franklin