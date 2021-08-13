Photos: Broadway Stars Attend Industry Screening of RESPECT

Earlier this week, the New York Theatre community gathered for a private screening of the upcoming film RESPECT, which is out in theatres starting today, August 13. Star of the film, Jennifer Hudson, director Liesl Tommy, and more were on hand for the big night and you can check out photos below!

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice.

The cast also includes Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Tituss Burgess as Reverend Doctor James Cleveland, Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond, and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

Tommy is the first Black woman ever nominated for a Tony award for Best Direction of a Play in 2016 for Eclipsed, and is an Associate Artist at the Berkeley Rep and an Artist Trustee with The Sundance Institute's Board of Trustees.