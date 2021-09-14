Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Javier Muñoz, Andrea Martin & More Celebrate SETH'S BROADWAY BREAKDOWN Opening

Broadway luminaries came out to celebrate Seth Rudetsky's opening night of Seth's Broadway Breakdown on Sunday night. Adam Pascal, Andrea Martin, Andy Karl & Orfeh, Bellamy Young, Beth Leavel, Betty Buckley, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Dana Delaney, Javier Muñoz, Joel Grey were among the names who were on-hand for the hilarious one-man homage to Broadway.

Check out photos below!

The show is produced by Asylum NYC's artistic director, Alan Kliffer - with performances three times a week starting on October 15th - Fridays (7:30 PM); Saturdays (7:30 PM) and Sundays (4:00 PM). For tickets, please visit: http://asylumnyc.com/shows/seths-broadway-breakdown-2/