Photos: Backstage at the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards
This year's big winners included Kimberly Akimbo and Oratorio For Living Things.
Last night, the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were held at NYU Skirball beginning at 7:00pm EST.
Taking home top prizes were Kimberly Akimbo and Oratorio For Living Things. Special honorees this year included Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Deirdre O'Connell and Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee, David Henry Hwang.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big event and you can check out photos from backstage as the winners received their awards below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori
Krysta Rogriguez
Krysta Rodriguez and Jelani Alladin
Deirdre O'Connell and Heidi Schreck
David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori
Sanaz Toossi
