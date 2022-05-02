Photos: Backstage at the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

Last night, the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were held at NYU Skirball beginning at 7:00pm EST.

Taking home top prizes were Kimberly Akimbo and Oratorio For Living Things. Special honorees this year included Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Deirdre O'Connell and Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee, David Henry Hwang.

Check out the full list of winners here.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big event and you can check out photos from backstage as the winners received their awards below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy