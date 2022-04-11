Photos: BIRTHDAY CANDLES Company Celebrates Opening Night
Birthday Candles is now running at the American Airlines Theatre.
Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company New York premiere of Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, starring Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch, celebrated opening night at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, May 29, 2022.
The cast stars Debra Messing as "Ernestine," Enrico Colantoni as "Kenneth," Tony Award nominee John Earl Jelks as "Matt/William" with Crystal Finn as "Joan/Alex/Beth," Susannah Flood as "Alice/Madeline/Ernie," and Christopher Livingston as "Billy/John."
BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the post-show celebration below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Vivienne Benesch and Playwright Noah Haidle
Debra Messing and FDNY Firemen
Debra Messing and Director Vivienne Benesch
Associate Director Katherine McGerr and Director Vivienne Benesch
Susannah Flood and Crystal Finn
Kate Hampton, Brandon J. Pierce and Arielle Yoder
Playwright Noah Haidle
Composer Kate Hopgood
Dr. Blythe Adamson, PhD, MPH
Director Vivienne Benesch, Susannah Flood, John Earl Jelks, Enrico Colantoni, Debra Messing, Playwright Noah Haidle, Crystal Finn and Christopher Livingston
John Earl Jelks, Enrico Colantoni, Playwright Noah Haidle and Christopher Livingston
Dr. Blythe Adamson, PhD, MPH and Debra Messing
John Earl Jelks and Debra Messing
