Ohio State Murders
Photos: Audra McDonald and the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS Meet the Press

Ohio State Murders will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre beginning Friday, November 11, 2022.

Nov. 03, 2022  

The cast for the Broadway premiere of Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy recently met the press, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!

Joining Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Trojan Women), the cast also includes: Mister Fitzgerald, Abigail Stephenson, Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels. Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, A Soldier's Play) directs.

Ohio State Murders will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre beginning Friday, November 11, 2022 and opening on Thursday, December 8, 2022 for a strictly limited engagement.

The creative team for Ohio State Murders includes set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Jeff Sugg, wig/hair/make-up design by J. Jared Janas, original music by Dwight Andrews and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




