Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy in HADESTOWN on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at photos of Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy as Orpheus and Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway. The pair began performances on Broadway on Tuesday, May 6. Check out photos here!



Hadestown currently stars Daniel Breaker as Hermes, Merle Dandridge as Persephone, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Myra Malloy as Eurydice, and Ali Louis Bourzgui as Orpheus. They are joined by Marla Louissaint, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Alex Lugo, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson.



Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy