Photos: Adam Lambert Visits DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Adam Lambert recently paid a visit to the Off-Broadway production of Drag: The Musical, and posed with the cast after the show. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Adam Lambert is currently starring as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway. He is a GRAMMY-nominated music artist, actor, producer, philanthropist, and LGBTQ+ trailblazer. The first openly gay male artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Lambert has released five studio albums to date, selling more than three million albums worldwide. After blowing everyone away on the eighth season of “American Idol,” Lambert went on to become GRAMMY-nominated for his platinum certified single “Whataya Want From Me” from his debut album For Your Entertainment and has amassed an impressive catalog featuring five Top 10s on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and hit songs such as “If I Had You” (For Your Entertainment), “Never Close Our Eyes” (Trespassing), “Ghost Town” (The Original High), “Superpower” (VELVET), “and “Holding Out for a Hero” (High Drama). Most recently, Lambert released his most liberated body of work to-date with the hedonistic dance EP AFTERS.

Lambert’s career extends well into television and film as he hosts and co-produced the ITV documentary “Adam Lambert: Out, Loud and Proud,” appeared in the five-time Academy Award-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody, and starred in the Sofia Coppola produced feature film Fairyland, which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

In addition to a successful solo career, Lambert is no stranger to impressing crowds with his carefully curated transformation of other artist’s songs – from selling out stadiums worldwide as the frontman of iconic band Queen, to the Kennedy Center Honors where he reduced Cher to tears with his delicate ballad rendition of “Believe,” and now as the coveted role of ‘Emcee’ in the Broadway production of Cabaret, marking his official Broadway debut.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas