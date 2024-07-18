Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park

Today, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2024 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.
Today's show featured the magic of Disney on Broadway, including performances from Tshidi Manye, Adi Roy, Sonya Balsara, Jackie René, Gilbert Domally, Charissa Hogeland, Ben Jeffrey, Jim Ferris, Chad Burris, and Michael James Scott, with hosts Paul ‘Cubby’ Bryant and Christine Nagy.
The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2024 schedule.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
106.7 LITE FM's Broadway In Bryant Park Disney Day
106.7 Lite FM's Hosts-Paul Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy
106.7 Lite FM's Hosts-Paul Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy
Michael James Scott joins 106.7 Lite FM's Hosts-Paul Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy
Adi Roy
Adi Roy
Adi Roy
Jackie Rene and Gilbert Domally
Jackie Rene and Gilbert Domally
Jackie Rene and Gilbert Domally
Tshidi Manye and Gilbert Domally
Tshidi Manye and Gilbert Domally
Jim Ferris, Gilbert Domally and Ben Jeffrey
Jim Ferris, Gilbert Domally and Ben Jeffrey
Adi Roy and Sonya Balsara
Sonya Balsara and Adi Roy
Sonya Balsara and Adi Roy
Adi Roy and Sonya Balsara
Michael James Scott and Adi Roy
Michael James Scott and Adi Roy
Michael James Scott and Adi Roy
Tshidi Manye and Jackie Rene
Tshidi Manye and Jackie Rene
Jackie Rene
Jackie Rene
Ben Jeffrey, Jackie Rene, Tshidi Manye, Jim Ferris and Gilbert Domally
Chad Burris, Charissa Hogeland, Ben Jeffrey, Jackie Rene, Tshidi Manye, Jim Ferris and Gilbert Domally
Ben Jeffrey, Jackie Rene, Tshidi Manye, Jim Ferris, Gilbert Domally, Michael James Scott and Sonya Balsara
Chad Burris, Charissa Hogeland, Ben Jeffrey, Jackie Rene, Tshidi Manye, Jim Ferris, Gilbert Domally, Michael James Scott Sonya Balsara and Adi Roy
Ben Jeffrey, Jim Ferris, Chad Burris, Charissa Hogeland, Jackie Rene, Gilbert Domally, Tshidi Manye, Sonya Balsara, Michael James Scott and Adi Roy
Ben Jeffrey, Jim Ferris, Chad Burris, Charissa Hogeland, Jackie Rene, Gilbert Domally, Tshidi Manye, Sonya Balsara, Michael James Scott and Adi Roy
Gilbert Domally, Michael James Scott, Jackie Rene, Tshidi Manye and Jim Ferris
Gilbert Domally, Jackie Rene, Tshidi Manye, Jim Ferris and Ben Jeffrey
Chad Burris, Gilbert Domally, Jackie Rene. Tshidi Manye, Jim Ferris, Charissa Hogeland, Ben Jeffrey, Sonya Balsara, Adi Roy and Michael James Scott
