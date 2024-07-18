Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Today, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2024 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.

Today's show featured the magic of Disney on Broadway, including performances from Tshidi Manye, Adi Roy, Sonya Balsara, Jackie René, Gilbert Domally, Charissa Hogeland, Ben Jeffrey, Jim Ferris, Chad Burris, and Michael James Scott, with hosts Paul ‘Cubby’ Bryant and Christine Nagy.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2024 schedule.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Chad Burris, Gilbert Domally, Jackie Rene. Tshidi Manye, Jim Ferris, Charissa Hogeland, Ben Jeffrey, Sonya Balsara, Adi Roy and Michael James Scott