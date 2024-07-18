Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park

Today, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2024 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. 

By: Jul. 18, 2024
Today's show featured the magic of Disney on Broadway, including performances from Tshidi Manye, Adi Roy, Sonya Balsara, Jackie René, Gilbert DomallyCharissa HogelandBen JeffreyJim FerrisChad Burris, and Michael James Scott, with hosts Paul ‘Cubby’ Bryant and Christine Nagy.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2024 schedule.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
106.7 LITE FM's Broadway In Bryant Park Disney Day

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
106.7 Lite FM's Hosts-Paul Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
106.7 Lite FM's Hosts-Paul Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott joins 106.7 Lite FM's Hosts-Paul Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Adi Roy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Adi Roy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Adi Roy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Sonya Balsara

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Sonya Balsara

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Sonya Balsara

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jackie Rene and Gilbert Domally

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jackie Rene and Gilbert Domally

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jackie Rene and Gilbert Domally

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye and Gilbert Domally

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye and Gilbert Domally

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jim Ferris, Gilbert Domally and Ben Jeffrey

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Gilbert Domally

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jim Ferris, Gilbert Domally and Ben Jeffrey

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ben Jeffrey

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jim Ferris

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Chad Burris

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Chad Burris

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Chad Burris

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Adi Roy and Sonya Balsara

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Sonya Balsara

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Sonya Balsara and Adi Roy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Sonya Balsara and Adi Roy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Adi Roy and Sonya Balsara

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott and Adi Roy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott and Adi Roy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott and Adi Roy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye and Jackie Rene

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye and Jackie Rene

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jackie Rene

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Jackie Rene

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael James Scott

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ben Jeffrey, Jackie Rene, Tshidi Manye, Jim Ferris and Gilbert Domally

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Chad Burris, Charissa Hogeland, Ben Jeffrey, Jackie Rene, Tshidi Manye, Jim Ferris and Gilbert Domally

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ben Jeffrey, Jackie Rene, Tshidi Manye, Jim Ferris, Gilbert Domally, Michael James Scott and Sonya Balsara

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Chad Burris, Charissa Hogeland, Ben Jeffrey, Jackie Rene, Tshidi Manye, Jim Ferris, Gilbert Domally, Michael James Scott Sonya Balsara and Adi Roy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ben Jeffrey, Jim Ferris, Chad Burris, Charissa Hogeland, Jackie Rene, Gilbert Domally, Tshidi Manye, Sonya Balsara, Michael James Scott and Adi Roy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ben Jeffrey, Jim Ferris, Chad Burris, Charissa Hogeland, Jackie Rene, Gilbert Domally, Tshidi Manye, Sonya Balsara, Michael James Scott and Adi Roy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Gilbert Domally, Michael James Scott, Jackie Rene, Tshidi Manye and Jim Ferris

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Gilbert Domally, Jackie Rene, Tshidi Manye, Jim Ferris and Ben Jeffrey

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park

Chad Burris, Gilbert Domally, Jackie Rene. Tshidi Manye, Jim Ferris, Charissa Hogeland, Ben Jeffrey, Sonya Balsara, Adi Roy and Michael James Scott




