Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park

The 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park series is currently under way, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. Today's performances included the upcoming Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio (Pre-show), Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, with 106.7 LITE FM Host Delilah.

New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 am ET, with performances running from 12:30–1:30 pm ET on the Bryant Park Stage.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Darlesia Cearcy and Haven Burton



Darlesia Cearcy



Haven Burton



Darlesia Cearcy and Haven Burton



Liam Pearce



Liam Pearce



Haven Burton, Madison Kopec, Desmond Edwards, Conor Tague, Darlesia Cearcy, Amelia Fei, Liam Pearce, Ashley Wood and Imani Russell



Delilah of 106.7 LiteFM



Delilah and L. Steven Taylor



L. Steven Taylor



Delilah



L. Steven Taylor



L. Steven Taylor



Michael Maliakel



Michael Maliakel



Mikayla Renfrow



Michael Maliakel and Mikayla Renfrow



Michael Maliakel and Mikayla Renfrow



Caleb Barnett



Caleb Barnett and Michael Maliakel



Caleb Barnett and Michael Maliakel



Caleb Barnett and Michael Maliakel with Zach Bencal, Max Ehrlich and Brad Weinstock



Caleb Barnett and Michael Maliakel with Zach Bencal, Max Ehrlich and Brad Weinstock



Caleb Barnett



Michael Maliakel, Mikayla Renfrow and Caleb Barnett



Michael Maliakel, Mikayla Renfrow and Caleb Barnett



Charissa Hogeland



Charissa Hogeland



Charissa Hogeland



Charissa Hogeland



Chad Burris



Charissa Hogeland and Chad Burris



Tshidi Manye



Tshidi Manye



Pearl Khwezi



Pearl Khwezi and Brandon McCall



Pearl Khwezi



Tshidi Manye and Pearl Khwezi



Pearl Khwezi and Brandon McCall



Pearl Khwezi and Brandon McCall



Brandon McCall



Brandon McCall and Tshidi Manye



Brandon McCall



Brandon McCall



Brandon McCall, Pearl Khwezi, Tshidi Manye and L. Steven Taylor



Finale with all the Disney Casts



Disney On Broadway