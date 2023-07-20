Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park

Today's performances also included the upcoming Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio and Frozen with 106.7 LITE FM Host Delilah.
The 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park series is currently under way, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. Today's performances included the upcoming Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio (Pre-show), Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, with 106.7 LITE FM Host Delilah.
New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 am ET, with performances running from 12:30–1:30 pm ET on the Bryant Park Stage.
The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.
**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Darlesia Cearcy and Haven Burton
Darlesia Cearcy
Darlesia Cearcy and Haven Burton
Haven Burton, Madison Kopec, Desmond Edwards, Conor Tague, Darlesia Cearcy, Amelia Fei, Liam Pearce, Ashley Wood and Imani Russell
Delilah of 106.7 LiteFM
Delilah and L. Steven Taylor
Delilah
Michael Maliakel and Mikayla Renfrow
Michael Maliakel and Mikayla Renfrow
Caleb Barnett
Caleb Barnett and Michael Maliakel
Caleb Barnett and Michael Maliakel
Caleb Barnett and Michael Maliakel with Zach Bencal, Max Ehrlich and Brad Weinstock
Caleb Barnett and Michael Maliakel with Zach Bencal, Max Ehrlich and Brad Weinstock
Caleb Barnett
Michael Maliakel, Mikayla Renfrow and Caleb Barnett
Michael Maliakel, Mikayla Renfrow and Caleb Barnett
Charissa Hogeland and Chad Burris
Pearl Khwezi and Brandon McCall
Tshidi Manye and Pearl Khwezi
Pearl Khwezi and Brandon McCall
Pearl Khwezi and Brandon McCall
Brandon McCall
Brandon McCall and Tshidi Manye
Brandon McCall
Brandon McCall
Brandon McCall, Pearl Khwezi, Tshidi Manye and L. Steven Taylor
Finale with all the Disney Casts
Disney On Broadway
