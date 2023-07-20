Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park

Today's performances also included the upcoming Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio and Frozen with 106.7 LITE FM Host Delilah.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

The 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park series is currently under way, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. Today's performances included the upcoming Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio (Pre-show), Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, with 106.7 LITE FM Host Delilah.

New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 am ET, with performances running from 12:30–1:30 pm ET on the Bryant Park Stage.

Full 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park schedule.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Darlesia Cearcy and Haven Burton

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Darlesia Cearcy

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Haven Burton

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Darlesia Cearcy and Haven Burton

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Liam Pearce

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Liam Pearce

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Haven Burton, Madison Kopec, Desmond Edwards, Conor Tague, Darlesia Cearcy, Amelia Fei, Liam Pearce, Ashley Wood and Imani Russell

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Delilah of 106.7 LiteFM

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Delilah and L. Steven Taylor

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
L. Steven Taylor

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Delilah

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
L. Steven Taylor

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
L. Steven Taylor

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael Maliakel

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael Maliakel

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Mikayla Renfrow

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael Maliakel and Mikayla Renfrow

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael Maliakel and Mikayla Renfrow

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Caleb Barnett

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Caleb Barnett and Michael Maliakel

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Caleb Barnett and Michael Maliakel

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Caleb Barnett and Michael Maliakel with Zach Bencal, Max Ehrlich and Brad Weinstock

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Caleb Barnett and Michael Maliakel with Zach Bencal, Max Ehrlich and Brad Weinstock

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Caleb Barnett

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael Maliakel, Mikayla Renfrow and Caleb Barnett

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael Maliakel, Mikayla Renfrow and Caleb Barnett

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Chad Burris

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Charissa Hogeland and Chad Burris

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Pearl Khwezi

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Pearl Khwezi and Brandon McCall

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Pearl Khwezi

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Tshidi Manye and Pearl Khwezi

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Pearl Khwezi and Brandon McCall

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Pearl Khwezi and Brandon McCall

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Brandon McCall

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Brandon McCall and Tshidi Manye

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Brandon McCall

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Brandon McCall

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Brandon McCall, Pearl Khwezi, Tshidi Manye and L. Steven Taylor

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Finale with all the Disney Casts

Photos: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Disney On Broadway



