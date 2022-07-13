Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Click Here for More on THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical will run for a limited five-week engagement, from July 19 through August 21, at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Jul. 13, 2022  

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical hosted a welcome press event at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre ahead of the musical's world premiere. The event featured remarks from producers, Book Writer Kate Wetherhead, Lyricist Shaina Taub, Choreographer James Alsop, Costume Designer Arianne Phillips, and Scenic and Media Designers Christine Jones and Brett Banakis as well as a special video message and musical preview from Elton John.

The new musical features an all-star creative team led by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Elton John, Tony Award winning director Anna D. Shapiro, with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, and a book by Kate Wetherhead, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and choreography by James Alsop.

Additionally, the musical will feature costume design by Academy Award-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips, scenic and media design by Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Brett Banakis (The Cher Show), lighting design by Olivier and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Paule Constable, sound design by Nevin Steinberg (Hadestown, Hamilton) and orchestrations by Grammy Award-winning music producer, songwriter, and composer Giles Martin.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical will star Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly, Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs, Javier Muñoz as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren Hunter, Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann as Kayla Ward, Michael Tacconi as Nate Angstrom, and Christian Thompson as Christian Thompson.

The ensemble will include Kyle Brown, JoJo Carmichael, Olivia Cipolla, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Audrey Douglass, Hannah Douglass, Madison Fendley, Cailen Fu, Michael Samarie George, Henry Gottfried, Marya Grandy, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Liana Hunt, Amber Jackson, Chris Jarosz, Carlos A. Jimenez, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Anthony Murphy, Jim Ortlieb, Johnathan Rice, Sawyer Smith, Terrance Spencer, and CJ Tyson.

Runway Magazine. The supreme authority of the high-fashion world, and the new home of assistant Andy Sachs. It's a position a million people would kill for, but under the sharp stilettos of Runway's legendary Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, the job is no dream. Up against Miranda's blistering leadership and stratospheric expectations, Andy is pushed to the edge, forced to choose between her career and her own happiness.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical is a glamorous and hilarious story about finding your place and discovering what matters most. Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, the musical is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, and SIX) and Rocket Entertainment / David Furnish (Billy Elliot: The Musical, Next Fall) and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical are now on sale to the public and range from $33.00 - $110.00, with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information and to check the playing schedule, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Photo Credit: Amy Boyle Photography

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
A Special Video from Elton John

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
Anna Shapiro

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
Book Writer Kate Wetherhead

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
Choreographer James Alsop

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
Christian Thompson and Michael Tacconi

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
Director Anna Shapiro

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
Lyricist Shaina Taub

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
Megan Masako Haley and Javier Munoz

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
Producer Kevin McCollum

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
Select Cast and Creative Team of The Devil Wears Prada

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
Select Cast and Creative Team of The Devil Wears Prada The Musical

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
The Principal Cast of The Devil Wears Prada

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
The Principal Cast of The Devil Wears Prada The Musical

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

... (read more about this author)

Photo/Video: Get A First Listen To The Songs Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Cast Meets The Press In Chicgo
July 13, 2022

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical hosted a welcome press event at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre ahead of the musical’s world premiere. Check out photos of the cast meeting the press, get a first look at the cast in rehearsal, and listen to Elton John preview songs from the show!
Photos & Video: First Look at Arielle Jacobs, Julia Murney & More in BETWEEN THE LINES Opening Off-Broadway Tonight
July 11, 2022

The new Off-Broadway musical BETWEEN THE LINES opens tonight at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage. Based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, BETWEEN THE LINES stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver and more. Get a first look at photos and video of the production here!
VIDEO: INTO THE WOODS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night
July 11, 2022

Into the Woods just opened at the St. James Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there for the big night. Check out video coverage from the festivities!
VIDEO: First Look at FENCES at American Blues Theater
July 6, 2022

American Blues Theater is presenting August Wilson's Fences, directed by Monty Cole through August 6, 2022. This is the sensational drama about Troy Maxson, a former star of the Negro Baseball League, who now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Get a first look at the production here!
VIDEO: The Cast of SOUTH PACIFIC Sings a Medley at The Ivy
July 5, 2022

A brand-new video has been released of some of the cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC singing a special medley at The Ivy.