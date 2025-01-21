Photo: URINETOWN Begins Rehearsals at NEW YORK CITY CENTER Encores!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals began today for NEW YORK CITY CENTER Encores! Urinetown (February 5 through 16). In this side-splitting satire directed by Teddy Bergman, a young hero leads his community in a fight against oppression. See a rehearsal photo here!

Set in a dystopian world where water is scarce and “Hope” is even scarcer, all citizens must now pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. But the citizens can only hold it in so much longer and soon the poorest, filthiest of these facilities, becomes a “number one” site for major change.

The cast for Urinetown is Jenni Barber, Josh Breckenridge, Yeman Brown, Kevin Cahoon, Jordan Fisher, Christopher Fitzgerald, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Greg Hildreth, Jeff Hiller, Tiffany Mann, Daniel Quadrino, Graham Rowat, Keala Settle, Stephanie Styles, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Rainn Wilson, and John Yi.

The company