Photo Slideshow: Get A First Look at Priscilla Lopez and More in TUTS' OKLAHOMA!

Sep. 11, 2018  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at OKLAHOMA! at Theatre Under The Stars in Houston! Check out all the photos!

Priscilla Lopez stars as "Aunt Eller" in the production and is joined by Sam Simahk as "Curly," Olivia Hernandez as "Laurey," Madeline Hamlet as "Ado Annie," Logan Keslar as "Ike Skidmore", Hassan Nazari-Robati as "Ali Hakim," Christopher Campbell as "Will Parker," Eric Ulloa as "Jud Fry," David Sitler as "Andrew Carnes," and Dewey Caddell as "Cord Elam."

Rounding out the cast in the ensemble is Preston Andrews as "Mike," Cristina Maria Castro as "Kate," Chelsea Ryan McCurdy as "Vivian," Lauren Salazar as "Gertie Cummings," Kiaya Scott as "Ellen," Nick Szoeke as "Slim," Katrina Wilson as "Virginia," and Andrew Zapata. Joining the ensemble from Houston Ballet is Tyler Donatelli, Chandler Dalton, Christopher Gray, Joshua Guillemot-Rodgerson, Oliver Halkowich, Gabrielle Johnson, Bridget Kuhns, Jacquelyn Long, Fernando Martin-Gullans, Samuel Rodriguez, Aaron Sharratt, Alyssa Springer, Hayden Stark, Natalie Varnum, and Andrew Vecseri.

As previously announced, TUTS' production of Oklahoma! is directed by Dallas Theater Center's Artistic Director, Kevin Moriarty. The production, which is an artistic collaboration with Houston Ballet, ischoreographed by Stanton Welch AM, Artistic Director of Houston Ballet. Broadway conductor Kimberly Grigsby isMusical Director of the show. Joining them on the production are Andrew Harper as Sound Designer, Jason Lyons as Lighting Designer, and Karen Perry as Costume Design. Casting for Oklahoma! was provided by Paul Hardt of Stewart/Whitley.

The first collaboration by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Oklahoma! is often considered the single most important work in the musical theatre canon. The original production was a smash hit on Broadway running for an unprecedented 2,212 performances. It's had countless revivals, national tours, an Academy Award-winning film adaptation, and won a special Pulitzer Prize for Rodgers and Hammerstein in 1944.

Based on Lynn Riggs' play, Green Grow the Lilacs, with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Oklahoma! centers on life in the early 1900s in the rural farmland of Oklahoma, and the love story between Curly and Laurey.

Full of familiar tunes that will get you humming and your toes tapping, this rousing and optimistic story of love and redemption, renewal and hard work, is a thrilling must-see Houston theatrical event! For tickets, visit TUTS.com.

Sam Simahk

Sam Simahk

Sam Simahk

Sam Simahk, Priscilla Lopez

Sam Simahk

Sam Simahk

Sam Simahk

Priscilla Lopez

Priscilla Lopez, Sam Simahk

Sam Simahk, Olivia Hernandez

Sam Simahk, Olivia Hernandez

Sam Simahk, Olivia Hernandez

Sam Simahk, Priscilla Lopez, Olivia Hernandez

Priscilla Lopez, Christopher Campbell

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Olivia Hernandez, Madeline Hamlet

Olivia Hernandez, Madeline Hamlet

Priscilla Lopez, Madeline Hamlet, Hassan Nazari-Robati

Priscilla Lopez, Olivia Hernandez, Hassan Nazari-Robati

Olivia Hernandez, Madeline Hamlet, Hassan Nazari-Robati

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Madeline Hamlet, Hassan Nazari-Robati, David Sitler

Madeline Hamlet, Hassan Nazari-Robati, David Sitler

Madeline Hamlet, Hassan Nazari-Robati

Sam Simahk, Olivia Hernandez

Olivia Hernandez

Sam Simahk, Olivia Hernandez

Sam Simahk, Olivia Hernandez

Sam Simahk, Olivia Hernandez

Sam Simahk, Eric Ulloa

Sam Simahk, Eric Ulloa

Sam Simahk, Eric Ulloa

Eric Ulloa, Hassan Nazari-Robati

Eric Ulloa

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

Cast of OKLAHOMA!

