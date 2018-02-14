Photo: Samantha Barks and Steve Kazee Get Glamorous in PRETTY WOMAN Photo for Vanity Fair

PRETTY WOMAN
Feb. 14, 2018  

Samantha Barks and Steve Kazee, stars of the upcoming musical Pretty Woman, got glammed up in a new photo for Vanity Fair. Check out the stunning photo below, courtesy of VanityFair.com.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will star Samantha Barks (Les Miserables) as 'Vivian' opposite Tony Award winner and Grammy Award winner Steve Kazee (Once) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson(Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse' in a company of 24 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calí, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse McGraw Wildman and Darius Wright.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke, and casting by Telsey + Company. 101 Productions, Ltd.is the Executive Producer and General Manager.

The world premiere of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL at Broadway In Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL) begins performances Tuesday, March 13, 2018, for a strictly limited five-week engagement. Visit www.BroadwayInChicago.comfor tickets and more information.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Caiola Productions, Hunter Arnold, Ed Walson, Michael Cassel Group, Stage Entertainment, Ambassador Theatre Group and The John Gore Organization.

Photo Credit: Bryan Adams, Vanity Fair

