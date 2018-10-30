WICKED
Photo Flashback: WICKED Celebrates Opening Night in 2003!

Oct. 30, 2018  

On October 30, 2003, a little show called Wicked opened at the Gershwin Theatre... the rest is history. Let us be glad! Let us be grateful and rejoycify that it is still around a whopping 15 years later, making it the sixth longest-running show in Broadway history.

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 14 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, and Brazil) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese.Wicked has amassed over $4.6 billion in global sales and has been seen by over 55 million people worldwide.

As Wicked celebrates its 15th birthday today, we're flashing back to the very beginning. Check out photos from opening night (October 30, 2003) below!

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Wicked Choreographer, Wayne Cilento

Jennifer Grey with her father, Joel Grey


Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth


Idina Menzel, Joel Grey and Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth and Joel Grey

Kristin Chenoweth

Norbert Leo Butz

Author of Wicked, Gregory Maguire and
Norbert Leo Butz

Anthony Rapp

Carole Shelley

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth

