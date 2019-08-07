Photo Flashback: Remembering Hal Prince

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported last week, legendary Broadway director and producer Hal Prince passed away at 91 years of age after a brief illness, in Reykjavik, Iceland.

He is missed and loved by his family - Judy, his wife of 56 years; his daughter, Daisy; his son, Charles; and his grandchildren, Phoebe, Lucy, and Felix. As per his wishes, there will be no funeral but there will be a celebration of his life this fall with the people he loved most, the members of the theatrical community that he was a part of for seven decades.

Hal Prince was a theater producer and director who has made a significant contribution to Broadway musicals in America. In a career spanning more than fifty years, Prince has received ten Drama Desk Awards as Outstanding Director and 21 Tony Awards® for Best Direction, Best Producer, Best Musical, and Lifetime Achievement. In addition, Prince was a Kennedy Center Honoree in 1994 and the recipient of the National Medal of Arts in 2000.



Hal Prince in his office on July 30, 2015 in New York City.



Hal Prince attends a Broadway performance on March 1, 1977 in New York City



Lonny Price visits Hal Prince in his office on July 30, 2015 in New York City.



Hal Prince in his office on July 30, 2015 in New York City.



Hal Prince & Laura Penn attending the 'Broadway Salutes' honoring those who make Broadway Great at the Timers Square Visitors Center in Times Square, New York City on 9/20/2012.



Nina Lannan & Hal Prince & Charlotte St. Martin attending the 'Broadway Salutes' honoring those who make Broadway Great at the Timers Square Visitors Center in Times Square, New York City on 9/20/2012.



Hal Prince during the Broadway Opening Night performance Curtain Call for 'The Prince of Broadway' at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on August 24, 2017 in New York City.



Chuck Cooper and Hal Prince during the Broadway Opening Night performance Curtain Call for 'The Prince of Broadway' at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on August 24, 2017 in New York City.



Hal Prince with cast during the Broadway Opening Night performance Curtain Call for 'The Prince of Broadway' at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on August 24, 2017 in New York City.



Hal Prince attends the Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'Prince of Broadway' at Bryant Park Grill on August 24, 2017 in New York City.



Hal Prince attends the Meet & Greet for the Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway Premiere of 'Prince of Broadway' at the MTC Studios on July 20, 2017 in New York City.



Penny Fuller & Hal Prince.attending The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 11th Annual Monte Cristo Award honoring James Earl Jones at Bridgewayers in New York City.



Hal Prince attends the Meet & Greet for the Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway Premiere of 'Prince of Broadway' at the MTC Studios on July 20, 2017 in New York City.



David Thompson, Susan Stroman, Hal Prince and Jason Robert Brown attend the Meet & Greet for the Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway Premiere of 'Prince of Broadway' at the MTC Studios on July 20, 2017 in New York City.



First Row: David Thompson, Susan Stroman, Hal Prince and Jason Robert Brown. Second Row: Michael Xavier, Karen Ziemba, Janet Dacal, Bryonha Marie Parham, Chuck Cooper, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Emily Skinner, Brandon Uranowitz and Tony Yazbeck attends the Meet & Greet for the Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway Premiere of 'Prince of Broadway' at the MTC Studios on July 20, 2017 in New York City.



Hal Prince and Susan Stroman during the press day preview of 'Prince of Broadway' at SIR Studio on October 5, 2015 in New York City.



Hal Prince and Susan Stroman during the press day preview of 'Prince of Broadway' at SIR Studio on October 5, 2015 in New York City.



Jason Robert Brown, Susan Stroman, Hal Prince and David Thompson during the press day preview of 'Prince of Broadway' at SIR Studio on October 5, 2015 in New York City.



Jason Robert Brown, Emily Skinner, Josh Grisetti, Nancy Opel, Bryonha Marie Parham, Nancy Opel, Shuler Hensley, Susan Stroman, Hal Prince, Ramin Karimloo, Mariand Torres, Tony Yazbeck, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Reon Yuzuki and David Thompson during the press day preview of 'Prince of Broadway' at SIR Studio on October 5, 2015 in New York City.



Hal Prince and Jason Robert Brown attends the Broadway Opening Night performance of 'The Prince of Broadway' at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on August 24, 2017 in New York City.



Carol Burnett and Hal Prince attends the Broadway Opening Night performance of 'The Prince of Broadway' at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on August 24, 2017 in New York City.



Hal Prince and Jason Robert Brown attends the Meet & Greet for the Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway Premiere of 'Prince of Broadway' at the MTC Studios on July 20, 2017 in New York City.



Hal Prince and Susan Stroman attends the Meet & Greet for the Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway Premiere of 'Prince of Broadway' at the MTC Studios on July 20, 2017 in New York City.



David Thompson, Hal Prince and Susan Stroman attends the Meet & Greet for the Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway Premiere of 'Prince of Broadway' at the MTC Studios on July 20, 2017 in New York City.



John Owen Jones, Hal Prince, Hugh Panaro, Sierra Boggess, Cameron Mackintosh & Ramin Karimloo during the 'Phantom of the Opera' - 25 Years on Broadway Gala Performance Curtain Call Celebration at the Majestic Theatre in New York City on 1/26/2013



Hal Prince during the 'Phantom of the Opera' - 25 Years on Broadway Gala Performance Curtain Call Celebration at the Majestic Theatre in New York City on 1/26/2013



Hal Prince & Cameron Mackintosh with ensemble cast during the 'Phantom of the Opera' - 25 Years on Broadway Gala Performance Curtain Call Celebration at the Majestic Theatre in New York City on 1/26/2013



Cameron Mackintosh, Sarah Brightman, Hal Prince with Katherine Oliver the Commissioner of New York City Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment presenting a Proclamation naming January 26 'The Phantom Of The Opera Day' attending the 'Phantom of the Opera' - 25 Years on Broadway Gala Performance at the Majestic Theatre in New York City on 1/26/2013



Cameron Mackintosh & Hal Prince attending the 'Phantom of the Opera' - 25 Years on Broadway Gala Performance at the Majestic Theatre in New York City on 1/26/2013



Quinten Oliver Lee, Kaley Ann Vorhees, Bryonha Marie Parham, Hal Prince, Janet Dacal, Brandon Uranowitz, Michael Xavier and Emily Skinner attends the 2017 Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit honoring Hal Prince on October 23, 2017 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.



Jason Alexander, Hal Prince and Laura Linney attends the 2017 Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit honoring Hal Prince on October 23, 2017 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.



Barry Grove, Kumiko Yoshii, Hal Prince and Lynne Meadow attend the 2017 Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit honoring Hal Prince on October 23, 2017 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.



Hal Prince and Lynne Meadow attend the 2017 Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit honoring Hal Prince on October 23, 2017 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.



Stage & atmosphere at the 2017 Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit honoring Hal Prince on October 23, 2017 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.



Preston Whiteway, George C. Wolfe and Hal Prince attends the 16th Annual Monte Cristo Award ceremony honoring George C. Wolfe presented by The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center at Edison Ballroom on May 9, 2016 in New York City.



George C. Wolfe and Hal Prince attends the 16th Annual Monte Cristo Award ceremony honoring George C. Wolfe presented by The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center at Edison Ballroom on May 9, 2016 in New York City.



Hal Prince on stage at the 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala presentation at Gotham Hall on November 6, 2017 in New York City.



Carol Burnett and Hal Prince on stage at the 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala presentation at Gotham Hall on November 6, 2017 in New York City.



Harold Prince joins Dunkin Donuts to celebrate 'National Donut Day' as well as unveiling their new Electronic Billboard in Times Square, New York on 6/1/2012



Hal Prince attends 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall on November 6, 2017 in New York City.



Stephen Sondheim, John Mulaney and Hal Prince attend 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall on November 6, 2017 in New York City.



Hal Prince attends the American Theatre Wing's annual gala at the Plaza Hotel on Monday Sept. 24, 2012 in New York.



William Ivey Long and Hal Prince attending the The 2013 American Theatre Wing's Annual Gala honoring Harold Prince at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on September 16, 2013



William Ivey Long, Hal Prince and Heather Hitchens attending the The 2013 American Theatre Wing's Annual Gala honoring Harold Prince at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on September 16, 2013



Ken Fallin with his drawing of Hal Prince attends 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall on November 6, 2017 in New York City.