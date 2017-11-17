Photo Flash: Welcome to Buenos Aires! First Look at EVITA at Asolo Rep

Asolo Rep presents Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning masterpiece EVITA. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway: Bright Star, It Shoulda Been You, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, First Date; West End: Carousel, Sweeney Todd; Asolo Rep: Guys and Dolls), the musical opens tomorrow, November 18, and runs through December 30 in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Winner of seven Tony Awards, including best musical and best score, EVITA chronicles the electric rise and fall of Eva Peron, who used her beauty and charisma to climb from her poverty - stricken roots on the outskirts of Buenos Aires to become the powerful and polarizing First Lady of Argentina at the age of 27.

The previously announced acclaimed Puerto Rican recording artist and actress Ana

Isabelle leads the all-star cast as Eva Peron, Argentina's magnetic and mesmerizing First Lady. Justin Gregory Lopez, who most recently portrayed Usnavi in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights (Ordway Center) plays Che. Nick Duckart, whose regional credits include Usnavi in In the Heights (Actors Playhouse), and the world premiere of Carmen (Olney Theatre), plays Juan Pero?n. Gizel Jimenez, who plays Pero?n's Mistress, recently played Rosalia in the National Tour of West Side Story. Victor Souffrant, who was most recently seen in Orlando Shakespeare Theater's production of Man of La Mancha, plays Agustin Magaldi.

The cast also features Andres Acosta, Enrique Brown, Juan Caballer, Sophia

Cavalluzzi, Junior Cervila, Ben Chavez, Emma Diner, Mica Dominquez-

Robinson, Guadalupe Garcia, Gabriela Gomez, Tori Lee Greenlaw, Kourtney Keitt, Caleb Marshall, Trina Mills, Ryan Modjeski, Brandon Michael Nase, Marina Pires, Kyle

Ramon, Santina Umbach, Salvatore Vieira, Sharrod Williams, Olivia Yagy, Kristin Yancy, and Alexa Ziff.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Paul Tate DePoo III (Asolo Rep: Josephine); Costume Designer Brian C. Hemesath, a two-time Emmy Award winner, (SNL,

Broadway: Honeymoon in Vegas, Asolo Rep: Guys and Dolls); Sound Designer Will Pickens (Broadway: M. Butterfly, Indecent, Dames At Sea, Honeymoon In Vegas,The Realistic Joneses, Bronx Bombers, A Time To Kill, Death of a Salesman); Lighting Designer Paul Miller (Broadway: Amazing Grace, The Illusionists, Legally Blonde, Freshly Squeezed, Laughing Room Only; Asolo Rep: Guys and Dolls, The Great Society, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and more); Music Director Sinai Tabak (Asolo Rep's Guys and Dolls, Josephine, Luck Be a Lady); and Projection Designer Alex Basco Koch (Broadway: Irena's Vow; Asolo Rep: The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Josephine).

Tickets for EVITA start at $32. Call 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, visit www.asolorep.org, or go to the Asolo Repertory Theatre Box Office, located in the lobby of the theatre. Asolo Repertory Theatre is located at 5555 North Tamiami Trail in the Florida State University Center for the Performing Arts.

Photo Credit: Rod Millington

