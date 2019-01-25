Photo Flash: Things Heat Up as Adam Driver & Keri Russell Pose for BURN THIS

Click Here for More Articles on Burn This

Three-time Emmy Award nominee Adam Driver (Pale) and Golden Globe Award Winner and Emmy Award Nominee Keri Russell (Anna) will lead the first revival of Pulitzer Prize Winner Lanford Wilson's Burn This. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Burn This is set to begin performances on Friday, March 15, 2019 and officially opening on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Hudson Theatre.

The duo just posed for a photo shoot and you can check out the just-released image below!

Joining Driver and Russell will be Tony Award Nominees David Furr (Burton) and Brandon Uranowitz (Larry).

When a mysterious death brings together two unlikely strangers, their explosive connection sparks a chemistry too fiery to ignore. Burn This is a smoldering story of love and raw attraction by one of the most vital playwrights of the modern era.

The design team includes three Tony Award winners Derek McLane (Sets), Clint Ramos (Costumes) and Natasha Katz (Lights).

The original production of Burn This premiered Off-Broadway in 1987 starring John Malkovich as Pale and Joan Allen as Anna, before transferring to Broadway in a critically acclaimed, award-winning production.

Photo Credit: Danielle Levitt

