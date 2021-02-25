Photo Flash: The THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Marquee Goes Up at the Golden Theatre

Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play by Keenan Scott II will play Broadway's Golden Theatre in a production directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. Signaling a genuine moment of optimism about the future return of theater to New York City, this morning, the marquee for Thoughts of a Colored Man was installed at the Golden Theatre making it the first new show to take up residence at a Broadway theater since the pandemic forced all plays and musicals to stop performances on March 12, 2020.

Thoughts of a Colored Man will mark the Broadway debuts of both Scott and Broadnax. Scott's new play The Migration LP is in development at New York Stage & Film and Broadnax most recently directed Katori Hall's new play The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre.

Over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. Vulnerable and vibrant, raw and alive - these are the Thoughts of a Color Man.

A powerful theatrical testament by Keenan Scott II, Thoughts of a Color Man weaves spoken word, slam poetry, and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men and heralds the arrival of an essential new voice to the American theater.

The creative team for Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te'La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill, co-costume design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award® winner Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, projection design by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Calleri, Jensen, & David serve as casting directors for the production.

Thoughts of a Colored Man had its critically acclaimed world premiere at Syracuse Stage under the artistic direction of Robert Hupp in fall of 2019 with a subsequent run later that year at Baltimore Center Stage (Stephanie Ybarra, Artistic Director).

Casting, first preview, opening night, and ticket information for Thoughts of a Colored Man will be announced in the coming weeks.