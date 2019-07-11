Photo Flash: The Kilroys THE LIST 2019 Launch Party

Jul. 11, 2019  

On Thursday, June 27th The Kilroys celebrated the drop of THE LIST 2019 at WP Theater in New York City. The event celebrated the 13 founding members of the organization and the 33 plays featured on THE LIST 2019.

THE KILROYS are a gang of playwrights, directors and producers in LA and NYC who are done talking about gender parity and are taking action. They mobilize others in their field and leverage their own power to support one another. They are Jaclyn Backhaus, Hilary Bettis, Jennifer Chambers, Claudia de Vasco, Emma Goidel, Christina Ham, Jessica Hanna, Monet Hurst-Mendoza, Obehi Janice, Hansol Jung, Chelsea Marcantel, Caroline V. McGraw, Bianca Sams, and Gina Young. www.thekilroys.org.

Photo Credit: Edna Holifield



