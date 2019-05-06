Photo Flash: Terrence McNally Celebrates 25th Broadway Production; Arin Arbus Makes Broadway Debut With FRANKIE AND JOHNNY...

Click Here for More Articles on FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon began performances last night at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The night marked a big moment for playwright, Terrence McNally, celebrating his 25th Broadway production, and director Arin Arbus, celebrating her Broadway debut.

To mark the occasion, the company was surrounded by some of their closest friends, family and collaborators. Following the performance, the group gathered for a toast at the back of the theater.

Guests included Tony-winning composer & writer of Ragtime, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty; Tony-winning composer of The Full Monty/The Band's Visit/Tootsie David Yazbek; co-stars of Anastasia, Christy Altomare and Mary Beth Piel; actor, playwright, performance artist, director, Taylor Mac; actor & writer Heidi Schreck; director, actor & writer Lonny Price; actor & singer Annie Golden; actors Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, Mica Stock, Greg Keller; actor & playwright Tanya Everett; actor, musician & playwright Ethan Lipton; violinist, composer, improviser, vocalist and poetSarah Bernstein; songwriter Nathan Tysen; writer, actor & comedian Obehi Janice; and playwrights T. Adamson, Erin Courtney, Michael R. Jackson, Julia Jordan, Maya Macdonald, Eric John Meyer, Michael Mitnick, Dianne Nora, Max Posner, Ken Prestininzi, Gina Stevensen and Ken Urban.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade





