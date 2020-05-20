Photo Flash: Take a Look at Rarely Seen Images From FLOWER DRUM SONG
Tonight Turner Classic Movies will be airing the Rodgers & Hammerstein film Flower Drum Song at 8:00 PM ET. Flower Drum Song (1961) is the only screen version of a Richard Rodgers/Oscar Hammerstein II Broadway musical to be filmed by Universal Studios, and the one that many consider to have the most imaginative choreography (by Hermes Pan). The film is a splendid showcase for Nancy Kwan, who was trained in classical ballet and had earlier enjoyed screen success in The World of Suzie Wong (1960).
The film is set in San Francisco's Chinatown, takes a comic look at the clash between tradition-bound Chinese and their emancipated Chinese-American counterparts.
Take a look at rarely seen photos from Flower Drum Song below!
Kam Tong, Miyoshi Umeki, James Shigeta, Nancy Kwan, Victor Sen Yung
