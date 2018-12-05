Photo Flash: TOOTSIE's Santino Fontana Comes to Broadway At Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was thrilled to present Santino Fontana on Monday, December 3. Mr. Fontana will return to the historic stage on December 17, with another 7pm show.

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and charisma, Santino Fontana is one of Broadway's favorite leading men. A Tony Award nominated actor, Santino began his career at 18 when he won the renowned Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. As an interpreter of the American Songbook he has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, Birdland, NY Pops, Collegiate Chorale, Westchester Philharmonic, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Sesame Street Muppets, Phoenix Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, NJPAC, and the Bravo Festival at Vail.

Film and television fans will recognize him as the voice of the villainous Prince Hans in Disney's Frozen, as well as the singing barman, Greg, in the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Broadway credits include Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest, Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George. Recently he played Cornelius Hackl in the acclaimed run of Hello Dolly! and will next be seen as Michael Dorsey in Tootsie.

Photos by Kevin Alvey